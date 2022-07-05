Erik Ten Hag And Frenkie De Jong Speak Daily As Manchester United And Barcelona Yet To Agree Deal

Erik Ten Hag is said to still be speaking with Frenkie De Jong daily in a bid to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford, however Manchester United and Barcelona are yet to agree a deal despite negotiations starting weeks ago.

De Jong is said to be not in any position to take a pay cut at Barcelona with sources suggesting that he would have to take a significant wage cut to stay at the club.

A move to United does look likelier however a deal is still yet to be finalised with Barcelona as the clubs are yet to agree on the structure for the deal.

IMAGO / ANP

Ten Hag is said to be keen to reunite with De Jong at Old Trafford and hopes that a deal can be closed soon.

The club would have wanted to see De Jong available for their pre season tour however a deal does not look likely to be closed this week.

Gerard Romero has reported that;

“Manchester United’s most recent offer for Frenkie de Jong is €65m plus €22m in add-ons. If United reach €75m plus €12m, Barcelona will accept.”

The Spanish reporter has strong links to Barcelona and went on to report via his Twitch stream;

“Frenkie de Jong and Erik ten Hag are speaking daily.”

