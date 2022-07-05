ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik Ten Hag And Frenkie De Jong Speak Daily As Manchester United And Barcelona Yet To Agree Deal

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Erik Ten Hag is said to still be speaking with Frenkie De Jong daily in a bid to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford, however Manchester United and Barcelona are yet to agree a deal despite negotiations starting weeks ago.

De Jong is said to be not in any position to take a pay cut at Barcelona with sources suggesting that he would have to take a significant wage cut to stay at the club.

A move to United does look likelier however a deal is still yet to be finalised with Barcelona as the clubs are yet to agree on the structure for the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzsdP_0gVmaJul00
IMAGO / ANP

Ten Hag is said to be keen to reunite with De Jong at Old Trafford and hopes that a deal can be closed soon.

The club would have wanted to see De Jong available for their pre season tour however a deal does not look likely to be closed this week.

Gerard Romero has reported that;

“Manchester United’s most recent offer for Frenkie de Jong is €65m plus €22m in add-ons. If United reach €75m plus €12m, Barcelona will accept.”

The Spanish reporter has strong links to Barcelona and went on to report via his Twitch stream;

“Frenkie de Jong and Erik ten Hag are speaking daily.”

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'looking to muscle in on ex-Ajax striker Brian Brobbey' after Erik ten Hag calls the RB Leipzig man - who he managed - in a bid to derail his return to the Dutch champions

Manchester United are seeking to torpedo Ajax's attempt at re-signing former player Brian Brobbey. Manager Erik ten Hag called the 20-year-old, who is at RB Leipzig but desperate to leave, in an attempt to convince him to come to Old Trafford instead of going back to Amsterdam, according to The Times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Kaptiva Sports Collaborates with Real Madrid Foundation & Paris Saint-Germain to Increase Summer Camp Expansion in North America.

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- The Spanish company which specializes in the design, organization, and production of sporting projects with offices in Barcelona and the United States, will be hosting 47 soccer camps this summer across North America. This reaches their business objective to reach every corner of the United States and Canada providing quality events for youth soccer players. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005445/en/ Real Madrid Foundation Clinic in U.S.A & Canada (Photo: Business Wire)
SOCCER
BBC

Ronaldo to miss pre-season tour - is he the solution or the problem?

There are two schools of thought around Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Manchester United. The first is that he was one of only two players - goalkeeper David de Gea was the other - to emerge from the last miserable season with no damage to their reputations. He scored 24 goals, including two hat-tricks, and, without him, United would have been in an even sorrier state than the one they ended up in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

Japhet Tanganga is attracting interest from AC Milan and Bournemouth with Tottenham ready to let the defender go out on loan with Clement Lenglet set to join from Barcelona

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is attracting attention from AC Milan and Bournemouth. The 23-year-old may be allowed out on loan with view to a permanent move following the signing of Clement Lenglet on a season loan from Barcelona. Should a move to AC Milan materialise for Tanganga, it would see...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

No bids for Cucurella - Bloom

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has told BBC Radio Sussex that there have been no bids for left-back Marc Cucurella. The 23-year-old Seagulls defender has been linked to a possible move to Premier League champions Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Old Trafford#Spanish#Twitch
Daily Mail

Manchester United players train at Carrington in last chance to impress new boss Erik ten Hag before pre-season tour... as Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho are put through their paces ahead of Thailand trip

Manchester United's stars have been spotted in training ahead of their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. The Red Devils took to the Carrington pitches as they prepare to kick-off their pre-season and face rivals Liverpool on July 12th at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand's capital. Though there was no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
924
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy