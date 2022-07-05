ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

OTB: A Faulk in The Road

By Brendan Sonnone
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeldric Faulk was down to four schools, including Florida State. But his decision was kept well under wraps, with his mom not even knowing what the four-star defensive end was going to do a day...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
BET

Alabama State Football Linebacker Awysum Harris Found Dead

Awysum Harris, a standout high school football player from Decatur, Ala., who was preparing for his second year at Alabama State was found dead in his dorm room, the university announced Sunday (July 3). According to WHNT, a statement from the school reveals Harris, 20, died from “natural causes.” He...
DECATUR, AL
247Sports

Detroit King 5-star QB Dante Moore to announce commitment on Friday

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore will announce his commitment on Friday. The announcement will happen at Detroit King at noon and will be carried live on ESPN's SportsCenter. Moore has not named finalists, but Oregon leads on his 247Sports Crystal Ball with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan and LSU...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Texas Running Back Has Message For Crimson Tide

Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson is not backing down from his old school. The running back transferred from Tuscaloosa to Texas last year after tallying 254 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2019. He'll get a chance to show up the SEC juggernaut when the Longhorns host Nick Saban's squad in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#Otb#Florida State#Highland Home#Google Podcasts
247Sports

OTB: A Serious Summer

We take a serious, no-nonsense approach of putting the Keldric Faulk commitment into context. How did the Seminoles land the four-star defensive end and what are the best aspects of his game?. And with Faulk wrapped up, we turn our attention to Lucas Simmons. Can the Seminoles beat out Florida,...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Will Connor Noland return to Arkansas in 2023?

For great teams in College Baseball, you can almost always count on saying goodbye to your best pitcher at the end of the season if he is draft-eligible. But for the Arkansas Razorbacks, it's not a foregone conclusion that they will lose their ace in Connor Noland, who still has an extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic in 2020.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Top Notre Dame Target Receives Bump from 247Sports

Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N School class of 2023 receiver Ronan Hanafin is one of the most coveted prospects this cycle. The 6-3, 210-pounder has received offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and many others. Hanafin is a tremendous talent. He is...
NFL
247Sports

RB London Montgomery announces commitment date, finalists

The top class of 2023 running back in Pennsylvania is closing in on a commitment. Three-star Scranton Prep tailback London Montgomery announced Friday that he will announce his commitment on July 11 at 5 p.m. ET. Montgomery will pick between Boston College, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Montgomery took official...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
247Sports

Dante Moore becomes Oregon's fifth highest-rated commit to date

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class received a major boost on Friday morning when five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment. Moore acts as one of the nation's very best prospects, and is the school's first five-star commitment this cycle. Not only is Moore, who is ranked 12th in the 247Sports Composite,...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Scouting take: What Oregon gets in 5-star QB Dante Moore

Dante Moore, a five-star prospect and one of the nation's top quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment Friday to Oregon, marking a tectonic win for the Ducks on the recruiting trail. An industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, the Detroit King standout sits at No. 12 overall nationally, but even higher in the Top247 rankings, which put him at No. 8 overall.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Colorado quarterback commit Ryan Staub developed connections on official visit

Ryan Staub's third trip to Boulder was his official visit with the Buffaloes, during the weekend of June 24. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback from Stevenson Ranch, Calif., has been verbally committed to Colorado for six months now. "My official visit was awesome. The whole Colorado family treated me and...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
349K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy