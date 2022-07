With the 3rd pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes have selected Logan Cooley from the USNTDP Juniors of the United States Hockey League (USHL) Arguably one of the most complete packages when it comes to centers in the 2022 Draft, Logan Cooley has all the skills to succeed in the NHL one day. From his superb two-way game to his high hockey IQ, he’s going to be a dominant pivot in the league for a very long time. Think Patrice Bergeron or Ryan O’Reilly level. Yes, his future is that bright.

