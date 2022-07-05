ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

I’m a Dental expert – Brits should stop travelling to Turkey to get their teeth done

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDekv_0gVmZycj00

DENTAL experts have warned of the dangers of travelling to Turkey for cosmetic dental treatment.

Thousands of Brits flock abroad every year to get cheap work done on their not-so-pearly whites.

But experts fear they have no idea what they’re signing up for - and say dodgy dentists could be causing irreversible damage to their smile.

Many people travel to get veneers - a trend that has seen influencers and young adults replace their healthy teeth when it’s often not necessary.

Veneers are not permanent, but the procedure to fit them is irreversible.

This is because your natural teeth will have to be filed down in order to accommodate the new veneers.

As your natural tooth enamel will not grow back, you will always require some kind of veneer to be fitted.

Harley Street Smile Clinic told The Liverpool Echo: "Our clinic has been inundated over the last couple of years with young people who have been misled by bargain cosmetic dental centres in Turkey.

“Having been left with the harsh reality of a lifetime of dental work, costing far beyond the cost of having veneers done in the UK, often our clients have no idea what work they’ve actually had done, or what’s involved in rectifying the issue."

Problems with 'Turkey teeth'

  • Intense long-lasting pain
  • Overly sensitive teeth
  • Exposed nerves
  • Ill-fitting veneers can be too big or too small
  • Infected gums, which can spread to the sinuses and even to the bone if left untreated
  • Rotting teeth
  • Excessive swelling
  • Poorly bonded veneers can fall off easily

In October we told how Katie Price was left horrified as her fake teeth fell out just weeks after getting veneers - leaving her with gaps and "Bond villain" fangs.

Dr Maurice Johannes, Principle Dentist at Harley Street Smile Clinic, said: “I can’t stress enough that people need to be 100% clear about exactly what they are signing up for when they go abroad for cosmetic dental treatment.

“Although patients are under the impression they are having veneers, in reality they are having crowns placed, which means much more aggressive tooth reduction.

“Katie may be happy with the finished look, but with this amount of tooth reduction it increases massively the risk of having nerve damage and root canal treatment.”

