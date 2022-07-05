Willson Contreras out of Tuesday’s lineup with hamstring tightness

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his...
July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants. The incident occurred in the top of the fifth inning of the...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
Contreras hit a 102.2 mph, 359 ft. home run to deep right in the bottom of the first inning, following up a blast by teammate Austin Riley. Contreras has cooled off significantly recently as this was his first home run in his last 13 games and he has gone 9-for-46 (.195) over that span. Hopefully the solid game will get him going again. On the season he is hitting .267/.349/.556 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI over 135 at-bats.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit on the bench after Mike Yastrzemski was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 76 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted for a 10.5% barrel rate and...
Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Kansas City's 7-4 victory in Houston on Wednesday. Benintendi stuffed the box score on Wednesday night contributing in nearly every category against the Astros. Benintendi has seven multi-hit performances in his last nine games and is 16-for-33 (.485) in that span. He only has three homers but his slash line of .316/.387/.404 and 33 RBI make up for his lack of power. As the trade deadline grows closer, a lot of contenders should be interested in the left fielder which would only increase his fantasy value.
Stephen Piscotty went 1-for-3 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting a solo homer, walking once, and striking out once as the A's went on to beat the Blue Jays 5-3. Piscotty helped pad the A's lead to two runs after the Blue Jays cut it to one, his homer which was his second of the season. The Athletics' outfielder is batting below average with a BA of .213 which is paired with another below average number in his OPS which sits at .649. The 31 year old should not be rostered as he provides no value across the board at the moment, which can also be credited to his lack of patience at the plate as he is striking out 31% of the time.
Kirilloff had a solid series despite being removed from Wednesday’s game after the collision. He went 6-for-13 with two home runs and six RBIs during the series with the White Sox. The Twins have an off day Thursday, but look for an update prior to their series opener with the Rangers Friday.
Next week is the last week before the MLB All-Star game. It’s a somewhat unbalanced week. At the low end, three teams will play five games. Conversely, four teams are scheduled for eight games at the high end. Then, in the middle, 12 teams have six games on the docket, and 11 teams are scheduled for seven contests.
Let’s take a look at 4 breakout quarterback and tight end candidates. “No tight end should make a bigger leap in 2022 than Cole Kmet, whose upside has been capped by a lack of touchdown equity with veteran Jimmy Graham rearing his ugly head the past few seasons. But Graham is currently a free agent, opening the door for Kmet to smash in 2022. Kmet’s eighth-ranked route participation and seventh-ranked target share (17%) from 2021 hardly align with his fantasy production — no tight end finished with more fantasy points under expectation (-36.6) than the Notre Dame product in 2021. That designation is a sign Kmet is due for a fantasy breakout. It signaled as much for guys like Zach Ertz and Dawson Knox, who scored fewer points than expected in 2020 before contributing in fantasy this past year. Both tight ends finished 2021 as top-10 options at the position in fantasy points per game. ”
The grand slam was Judge’s Major League-leading 30th home run and his first homer since June 29. Judge had been in a mini 2-for-15 (.133) slump before his three-hit performance on Wednesday. Judge’s RBI total of 64 moves him past Jose Ramirez and into 4th place in the Majors and 1st in the American League. Judge’s slash line of .287/.366/.627 along with his homers and RBI totals make him about as automatic as it gets for fantasy managers this season.
Kevin Gausman will not make his scheduled Thursday start in Seattle. The Blue Jays pitching coach stated it his possible that he throws a bullpen tomorrow but his ankle has not healed fast enough to plan when his next start will be. (Shi Davidi on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Gausman...
San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead. San...
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. La Stella will man second base after David Villar was aligned at third and Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list. In a matchup versus right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Urias will sit at home after Jonathan Arauz was chosen as Baltimore's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 136 batted balls this season, Urias has recorded a 8.8% barrel rate and a...
Schwarber is on a ridiculous tear and is now up to 25 home runs on the season. He has seven home runs over his last 12 games, and has raised his batting average to .219. Schwarber's 29.3% strikeout rate is still too high, but because he ranks in the top four percent of the league in quality of contact, he's able to get away with it. He's one of the top power hitters in the game right now, and that is unlikely to change.
Comments / 0