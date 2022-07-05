ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Rookie WR Immediately Improve Patriots Deep Passing Attack?

By Cole Thompson
 2 days ago

A speedster for Baylor, Tyquan Thornton has the chance for a breakout season in New England as a rookie.

By the time a rookie's first year in the pros has come to a close, no one will be paying attention to where he was drafted. Instead, fans look at the production and potential upside to build off entering Year 2.

Fans of the New England Patriots were baffled when Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton came off the board in the second round. In reality, most would be happy with the addition should he have been a fourth- or fifth-round option.

Will anyone care of his draft status should he hit coming out the gate? No. And yes, Thornton very well could be flying under the radar entering training camp.

Known for his speed, Thornton's 4.28 40-time will do most of the heavy lifting on go patterns and post routes. He wasn't just a burner during his time in Waco, though. Thornton was a consistent playmaker, finishing with over 45 catches in two of his final three seasons while averaging 16.4 yards per reception.

The Patriots have receivers, but no one was able to meet the expectations asked in terms of the vertical pass. Nelson Agholor , who initially was expected to play the role after signing a two-year deal last offseason, struggled mightily with consistency. Both Jakobi Meyers and newly added DeVante Parker are possessional receivers who work best across the middle of the field and after the catch.

In the past two seasons, Meyers has recorded at least 59 catches and averaged 11.2 yards per catch. In Miami, Parker tallied a minimum of 50 catches in four of his seven seasons for an average of 13.7 yards per play.

For second-year quarterback Mac Jones to elevate his play, he'll need to expand plays downfield. Last season, New England ranked eighth in average yards per pass attempt at 7.6. However, the Patriots ranked 24th in pass attempts per game at 31.8.

The biggest question mark surrounding Thornton is his drop rate. Last season with the Baylor Bears, he dropped three catchable balls, but also had several plays broken up in coverage due to his inability to secure the catch.

Will that be a problem in New England?

The speed and agility Thornton possesses will make New England a more dynamic roster - on paper. In time, he could end being the reason the Patriots remain one of the AFC's top rosters and a postseason contender.

Location of a draft spot is often highly criticized. Fans won't care if production outweighs location. Time will tell if the rule applies to Thornton in Foxboro.

