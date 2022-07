The Phillies are quickly learning that Josiah Gray is going to be a problem. After Gray tossed six scoreless innings against Philadelphia two weeks ago, he took the mound against them once again Wednesday and set a new career high in strikeouts. The right-hander struck out 11 Phillies, dominating just about everyone not named Kyle Schwarber to lead the Nationals (30-54) to a 3-2 victory on the road.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO