SAN DIEGO - The family of Rebecca Zahau is dropping their lawsuit against the now-former San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. The lawsuit was filed in an effort to force Sheriff Gore, who retired earlier this year, to provide access to all of the records connected to the investigation into the death of Zahau, whose body was found at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado in 2011. The family and attorneys argued the Sheriff's Department only released records that supported the belief that Zahau's death was a suicide.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO