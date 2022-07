Bolt Estonia is part of the Iraq Homecoming Trip Report. The days of defaulting to use Uber are long gone. The new technique is to land in a new city, check for public transport, and then compare those options to the local ride shares that are available. My choice was car or tram. Given my train anxiety (see “Tickets, Please, Tickets”: Train Anxiety) and the fact that I am still a gimp (see TPOL Is Down), I chose car. In Tallinn, that rideshare is called Bolt. For 6.7 euros I was whisked away in a Mazda 6 to the front gates of the majestic Park Inn by Radisson, a journey of twelve minutes.

