ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Captain America 4 might be the closest thing we get to an Avengers 5

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiIZR_0gVmZGE700

If there’s one thing missing in the MCU’s Phase 4, it’s the Avengers. We’re about to see the sixth Phase 4 movie, just as the seventh Disney Plus MCU TV show approaches its finale. And Marvel has been going out of its way to avoid acknowledging the Avengers. But a new rumor claims that Captain America 4 might feature plenty of superheroes, getting us as close as possible to the Avengers 5 movie we desperately want.

As always with MCU rumors, expect some spoilers ahead.

The MCU’s big Avengers plot hole

With each MCU installment that fails to explain why the Avengers do not intervene, Marvel’s Avengers plot hole is getting bigger and bigger. We addressed it plenty of times before, most recently with the stunning events in a few of the Moon Knight episodes. The finale is especially striking, as we don’t get any sort of Avengers interaction with the brand new superhero that caused quite a ruckus in Egypt.

Then again, the Avengers do exist and operate together. We know that from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That’s where the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) worked together in official Avengers capacity to protect the GRC. The show is also the story you need to see before going to Captain America 4, as that’s where Sam Wilson accepts the Captain America role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIVbt_0gVmZGE700
(L-R): Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange and Benedict Wong as Wong in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Image source: Marvel Studios

Separately, Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange 2, also gave us a minor taste of Avengers action. Wong (Benedict Wong) appears in these two projects to help. But this is hardly enough for the MCU, as the Avengers are the glue that holds this universe of stories together.

Marvel isn’t ready to announce an Avengers 5, or any sort of crossover that would deliver Avengers-like action. That’s because it’s still working on independent characters that will be part of future superhero groups.

Why Captain America 4 can be an Avengers story

Marvel isn’t even ready to announce the Captain America 4 release date. We have no idea when the movie starts shooting or who else will be in the cast. But a new rumor claims that the sequel will feature multiple heroes, and it could be an Avengers mini-movie.

This is an unconfirmed rumor, and we have no idea where it comes from. But it does make sense because there’s plenty of precedent in the MCU so far.

For starters, the origin story of this Captain America version is already told. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier does that. And it’s a TV show you’ll have to watch to understand why Sam wasn’t thrilled to accept the new title. And why he ultimately became the new Captain America.

That’s why Captain America 4 can’t be another origin story. The next chapter in Sam Wilson’s superhero days has to be something bigger, where he actually starts leading the Avengers. After all, Cap is one of the Avengers’ leaders. And Sam will have to give us a taste of what the Avengers can do under his command.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfSce_0gVmZGE700
Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier . Image source: Marvel Studios

More importantly, The Winter Soldier and especially Civil War can be considered mini Avengers movies. They’re two of the best MCU movies to date, featuring plenty of Avengers cameos. They tell incredibly important stories that set up Infinity War and Endgame.

That’s not to say that Captain America 4 has to be equally consequential for the upcoming Avengers 5. But it could easily become the closest thing to a new Avengers adventure since Endgame.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Marvel’s Echo Rumored to be Jessica Jones’ MCU Debut

It has finally been confirmed that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be returning in the upcoming Echo Disney+ series. This move would continue Marvel’s push of introducing its former Netflix characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the shows – Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, Punisher, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones – were moved from Netflix to Disney. While Daredevil and Kingpin are officially confirmed to appear in the Echo series, Jessica Jones is also rumored to make an appearance in the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

After ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Which MCU Hero Deserves a Fourth Movie Next?

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still very much trying to decipher Phase 4. Thus far, this batch of MCU movies and Disney+ shows has run the gamut from journeys to the past (Black Widow) to glimpses into a multiversal future (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). As if all that wasn’t enough to teach fans that anyone goes, Thor: Love and Thunder is here to rewrite the MCU rulebook yet again.
MOVIES
E! News

Daredevil Favorites Reportedly Starring in Hawkeye Spin-Off

Watch: Hailee Steinfeld Talks Excitement & Pressure of Playing "Hawkeye" The upcoming Hawkeye spin-off is turning into a MCU family reunion. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, have joined the cast of Echo, starring Hawkeye's Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cox...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool and Cable Almost Appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost featured an appearance by Cable and Deadpool -- emphasis on "appearance." The duo would have shown up on a billboard reminiscent of the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign, but not actually shown up in the flesh (and metal) during America Chavez's uncontrolled descent through the multiverse. The Marvel Studios: Assembled episode for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed as much, in addition to giving fans a look at concept art from the scene, which was likely never filmed.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Benedict Wong
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Interview, Thor 4, Ms. Marvel Reviews | Phase Zero

Phase Zero dropped a new episode on Wednesday, starting off with a special guest interview in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard joining the show live. Churchyard previously designed costumes for Guardians of the Galaxy and has worked on other Marvel titles including Captain America: The First Avengers and Spider-Man: Far From Home. While speaking to Phase Zero, Churchyard opened up about designing an updated version of Doctor Strange's costume, Wanda Maxinoff's powerful design, and some of the costumes for characters which did not make the final cut of the film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Evans Finally Breaks Silence on Captain America Return

Avengers: Endgame may have served as the official send-off for some of our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America but a lot of fans aren't ready to let go just yet. In fact, a lot of people want to see Chris Evans back in the MCU now that the Captain America franchise is ushering in a brand new era with Anthony Mackie in the lead.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain America#The Avengers#Marvel#Mcu#Falcon#Grc
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Transforms Cillian Murphy Into Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom

John Krasinski made waves as The Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Mr. Fantastic during his epic cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Krasinski might be a one-and-done, but it seems likely that we could see him as the character again in the solo Fantastic Four movie. Ever since his appearance fans have been pretty hyped up about other characters from the Fantastic Four mythos appearing in the MCU. So much so that one digital artist has transformed Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy into Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
BGR.com

The mind-blowing twist in Ms. Marvel episode 5 is almost a plot hole

We’re one episode away from the Ms. Marvel finale, with episode 5 now available on Disney Plus. The latest episode delivers precisely the kind of action fans of the series would expect, considering how the previous episode ended. But in doing so, Ms. Marvel offers a mind-blowing twist that could be one of the biggest MCU plot holes so far.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Daredevil and Kingpin will return for Marvel’s Echo series

When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) popped up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans of Marvel’s Daredevil series freaked out. Their freakout continued when Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) joined Hawkeye on Disney Plus. So, was Marvel setting the stage for a rematch between the two characters in the MCU? Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a Daredevil-Kingpin reunion is indeed happening, and it might take place in Echo.
TV SERIES
TIME

Thor: Love and Thunder Is Proof That the Marvel Cinematic Universe Doesn't Make Sense Anymore

The genius of Marvel Studios, at least in the beginning, was that each movie felt like a puzzle piece. Meticulously designed with the next step in mind, each chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga felt purposeful—it would introduce a hero, a few side characters, a villain, and then a stinger previewing the next film. Even if the movie didn’t totally work, individual films about Iron Man or Captain America or Thor were building toward something greater, and eventual team-up film, usually an Avengers film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige is Reportedly Consulting on Sony's Spider-Man Universe Films

Besides the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is also Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise which focuses more on the Spider-Man characters in the Marvel Comics. So far, while they have done little connections to the MCU, it is still mostly functioning as its own universe since it is handled by Sony. However, a new report has suggested that the person behind the MCU has actually some involvement in the development of Sony's franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tessa Thompson Reacts to Fans' Desire to See Valkyrie Hook Up with Captain Marvel

Ever since Kevin Feige confirmed that Valkyrie is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first LGBTQ+ hero, fans have been invested in a potential romance arc for the new King of Asgard. Thor: Love and Thunder promises to give Tessa Thompson's feisty character her own love interest and while the idea excites some, many believe that Valkyrie should form a romantic relationship with an already established female character.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Gets Worrying Update

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a huge success at the box office and, as the ending indicated, it looks like it is all but certain that Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man again in the future. However, since then, we haven't heard any updates regarding his next film and now a report has emerged which suggests that we may still need to wait a little longer for Holland's return.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

330K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy