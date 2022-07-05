Morgan Ortagus: We are going to have to address the mental health crisis

Chalk this one up as another whopper in the "you cannot make this stuff up" category of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s shameless body of work. Within the progressive enclaves of Upper Manhattan on Friday night, a 61-year-old, hard-working, and unassuming Hamilton Heights bodega clerk, Jose Alba, was somehow charged with Murder in the Second Degree, or "intentional homicide," in the stabbing death of a violent ex-convict who threatened, menaced, and assaulted him. Alba clearly became yet another New York City crime victim when the former felon, Austin Simon, 35, decided to manhandle him for refusing to allow Simon’s girlfriend to take — essentially steal — a bag of potato chips without paying.

