ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Morgan Ortagus: We are going to have to address the mental health crisis

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 5, 2022 - 00:37 - 'Special Report' all-star panel...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Bodega attack criminal charges show another 'progressive' prosecutor abusing power

Chalk this one up as another whopper in the "you cannot make this stuff up" category of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s shameless body of work. Within the progressive enclaves of Upper Manhattan on Friday night, a 61-year-old, hard-working, and unassuming Hamilton Heights bodega clerk, Jose Alba, was somehow charged with Murder in the Second Degree, or "intentional homicide," in the stabbing death of a violent ex-convict who threatened, menaced, and assaulted him. Alba clearly became yet another New York City crime victim when the former felon, Austin Simon, 35, decided to manhandle him for refusing to allow Simon’s girlfriend to take — essentially steal — a bag of potato chips without paying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Maine driver gets 3 years in Acadia park crash that killed 3

A man who crashed his car in Acadia National Park in 2019, killing three passengers, was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than three years in prison. Praneeth Manubolu, 31, had pleaded guilty in February to charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, NJ
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
166K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy