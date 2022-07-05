Janesville's House of Mercy women's shelter to reopen under hiring of new director

JANESVILLE

The House of Mercy women’s shelter will reopen this week under new management after weeks of being shuttered amid recent turnover and a shortage of shelter staff and volunteers.

In an announcement Tuesday, Mercyhealth, the Janesville health care system that operates the shelter for at-risk women and children in the city’s Fourth Ward neighborhood, said it has named longtime Mercyhealth employee Chad Salmon as the shelter’s manager.

The House of Mercy is in the midst of intake for five new families who are seeking shelter and services, although the agency is still looking for volunteers to help operate the shelter , Mercyhealth spokesperson Therese Michels said.

The shelter had been shuttered this summer after most of the shelter’s staff and volunteers departed.

Salmon has worked for Mercyhealth for 12 years, most recently as Mercyhealth’s manager of perioperative services.

Jennifer Johns, Mercyhealth’s director of community development, said Salmon brings a track record of “experience and compassion.”

During the shelter’s closure earlier this year, clients at the 25-bed center were being provided temporary shelter at local hotels, Mercyhealth officials said.