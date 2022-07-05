ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

AP News Summary at 11:14 p.m. EDT

kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape. HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — For many people, the mass shooting that killed at least seven people and injured 30 others in a Chicago suburb on July 4 was yet another reminder that any place, any event in the U.S....

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Most Popular Guns in the World

The first firearms began to appear on the battlefields of 14th century China, a few hundred years after Chinese monks accidentally discovered the explosive properties when combining sulfur, carbon, and saltpeter. These so-called hand cannons spread west over the next century until the Europeans created the matchlock, the first mechanically fired gun. To identify the […]
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, IL
State
Mississippi State
City
Geneva, IL
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
The Associated Press

World stunned by Abe's death in light of Japan's gun laws

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in broad daylight Friday shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control. Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Abe was shot in the back while campaigning in the city of Nara for parliamentary candidates. He died at a hospital, two days before the election. The suspect apparently circumvented the nation’s ultra-tight gun regulations by building his own weapon. Police said the 15-inch (40-centimeter) device was obviously homemade, and one expert compared it to a muzzle-loading gun. Authorities confiscated similar weapons when they raided the suspect’s nearby one-room apartment. The motive of the man, who was taken into custody at the scene, remained unclear.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
Fox News

Kamala Harris heading to Chicago after bloody July 4th holiday weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago on Tuesday in the wake of more than two dozen shootings in the city, seven of which resulted in fatalities. Harris, according to her office, will make the trip to the Windy City with her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, to deliver remarks at the National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly at the McCormick Convention Center.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Sen Lindsey Graham#Politics State#American#Ukrainian#Russian#Sloviansk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy