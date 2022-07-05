ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach businesses clean up after Monday flooding

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAd02_0gVmYdMv00

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several businesses in North Myrtle Beach had to clean up after Monday’s flooding.

“[Monday] was one of those days we get once every few years,” said Simon Ohayon, owner of Kings at the Beach. The amount of rain was unbelievable.”

Some people got stranded at their cars, like part-time North Myrtle Beach resident Jim Eddis.

“It was incredible,” Eddis said. “My sister was stranded two blocks away and we had to go out and help her.”

Ohayon said he and his employees fought off the water with merchandise to prevent it from coming into the store.

“We tried to block the doors with t-shirts and towels and everything to get less water coming in but no matter how much we tried to block the doors, it wasn’t working,” he said.

He said he’s lived in North Myrtle Beach since 1984 and flash flooding from a thunderstorm is rare.

“Yes, [it happens] once every couple of years, two, three years,” Ohayon said.

He said the drainage system installed helps, but the water piles up when debris cover the drain. He said the biggest problem he has when floods do happen is when people tried to drive through the standing water and created big wakes.

“Wake was the biggest factor of the flood in the store,” Ohayon said.

Ohayon said he and other people tried to clear the drains.

“Just putting their hand inside of the two feet of water to get all the mulch and debris off the drain so all the water could be drained faster,” he said.

Eddis said the drainage system works well but there was too much rain at in a short period of time.

“I think it’s cause we got about eight inches of rain in an hour I think it just overwhelmed the system,” Eddis said. “It’s definitely worked a lot better since they did it, renovate everything.”

Buoys on the Boulevard also closed on Monday due to the flooding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

How drought conditions have improved in the last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been a wet week across a large majority of the viewing area. On average, 2-4″ of rain were reported widespread, but isolated areas saw both higher and lower totals. The rain on the Fourth of July along the Grand Strand was significant. There was extreme localized flooding and even a flash flood in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach reported 5.3″ and 5.5″ of rain, respectively.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
WBTW News13

Boat hits Little River jetties, 8 rescued, SCDNR says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were rescued after a boat hit the Little River jetties, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were no serious injuries, and the DNR said those aboard the boat were transferred to an Horry County Fire Rescue boat and taken to land. In a […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WECT

Home destroyed, occupants safe after fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A fire on 103 NW 29th Street in Oak Island destroyed a home early Friday morning. The Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched at 4:48 a.m. The fire is not listed as suspicious at this time. Responders have confirmed that the family of four and...
OAK ISLAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Standing Water#Kings
WMBF

1 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 544 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed after a crash left one person hurt in Conway on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Pace Circle at 4:40 p.m. The person hurt has been taken to the...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Flash flooding seen across North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Horry County earlier Monday, and is still in place for Georgetown County until 6:45 p.m. At 11:45 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 1 -2 inches possible.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Highway 211 widening project remains on schedule

The N.C. Highway 211 Southport-Supply Road expansion project is proceeding as planned, according to an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT). The 7.2 mile expansion of N.C. 211 will go from N.C. Highway 906 at Midway Road to just east of the intersection with N.C. Highway 87 in Southport.
foxwilmington.com

Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Approximately 60,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached the Calabash Creek on Tuesday, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities. BCPU says the spill was caused by the failure of an 8-inch sewer force main near 1601 Seaside Road in Sunset Beach. “It has been determined...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Man attacked by rabid fox in Brunswick County over the holiday weekend

Wilmington Planning Commission approves short-term rental regulation changes. Columbus County issues water quality advisory during maintenance. Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek. Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local...
WILMINGTON, NC
villages-news.com

Suspected Myrtle Beach drug dealers nabbed in parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages. Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: Fourth weekend held some surprises

I’m beginning to believe there is a force in the universe that is preventing us from getting back close enough to what we might consider normal. The latest case in point is Tropical Storm Colin. Where in the heck did it come from? Late in the week it was just a frontal system expected to bring a little much-needed rain to the area and sometime late Friday night it morphed into a minimal tropical storm. We were surprised, as were the National Hurricane Center, Mike’s Weather Page and every other predictor of tropical weather.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy