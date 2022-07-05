ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Junior members of the Government who have quit over Boris Johnson’s leadership

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcmW3_0gVmYPxd00

Away from the headline news of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quitting, Boris Johnson has faced a wave of resignations by more junior members in his Government.

A series of parliamentary private secretaries, and even the Solicitor General, also handed in their resignations on Tuesday night.

Are they a sign of more resignations to come from across the Government?

Here is the list so far:

Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

The most high-profile of the resignations from outside of the Cabinet, Mr Chalk said that he could not “defend the indefensible”.

Theo Clarke, Trade Envoy to Kenya

The Stafford MP resigned from her position as trade envoy to Kenya with a statement which said she takes “allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously” and that the Prime Minister had shown a “severe lack of judgment and care” for his parliamentary party.

Jonathan Gullis, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

In a statement, Mr Gullis tendered his resignation “with a heavy heart”, adding that his party has been “more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country”.

Virginia Crosbie, Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office

Ms Crosbie said in a Facebook post that if Mr Johnson is left in office, he will “irrevocably” harm the Government and the Conservative Party.

Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy to Morocco

In a letter calling for Mr Johnson to resign, Mr Murrison quit his job, saying that the PM’s position had become “unrecoverable”.

Nicola Richards, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport

Ms Richards said in a statement that she could not serve “under the current circumstances”.

Bim Afolami, Conservative Party Vice Chair

Speaking to Talk TV, Mr Afolami announced that he too would have to step down, adding: “I just don’t think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn’t have, I don’t think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more.”

Saqib Bhatti, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Health Secretary

Mr Bhatti quit his role with a statement that “recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Chalk
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Saqib Bhatti
Person
Jonathan Gullis
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rishi Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson resigns

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister. “Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership. They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.The prime minister has since stepped...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Uk#Cabinet#State#The Welsh Office#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at ‘eccentric’ push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.He assembled a new-look Cabinet to replace the ministers who quit or were sacked since the political bloodbath began on Tuesday.While the Prime Minister was intent on showing he was still in charge – even if only temporarily – his...
POLITICS
newschain

Rishi Sunak enters battle to be next Tory leader

Rishi Sunak has thrown his hat into the ring to become Tory leader with a promise to rebuild trust following the tumultuous premiership of Boris Johnson. The former chancellor – who quit on Tuesday helping to trigger an avalanche of ministerial resignations – announced his decision on Twitter saying: “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Grant Shapps enters No 10 ahead of telling Boris Johnson to resign

Grant Shapps was seen arriving at Downing Street as a group of cabinet ministers awaited Boris Johnson to tell him to quit as prime minister. A government source told The Independent that the delegation also included Chris Heaton Harris, the chief whip, Nadhim Zahawi, the new chancellor, and the Welsh secretary Simon Hart.
U.K.
The Independent

‘Do the right thing and go’: Nadhim Zahawi tells Boris Johnson to resign two days after appointed chancellor

Newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign, telling the prime minister: “You must do the right thing and go now.”The dramatic intervention came just two days after Mr Zahawi was appointed to replace Rishi Sunak, who quit as chancellor on Tuesday.A source close to Mr Zahawi made clear he is not resigning, however, adding: “The country needs a chancellor and he will serve as long as he’s asked to do so.”Moments after the new chancellor’s call for Mr Johnson to resign, Michelle Donelan, who was promoted to education secretary two days ago, also...
U.K.
newschain

Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable. He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October. A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
newschain

New education minister criticised over gesture

A new education minister has been criticised after appearing to make a rude gesture while entering Downing Street. Andrea Jenkyns was filmed making the gesture with her hand as she walked through the black gates. Ms Jenkyns was appointed to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department...
EDUCATION
newschain

Next PM must change course on protocol and legacy – Murphy

The next Conservative prime minister should abandon Boris Johnson’s approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the legacy of the Troubles, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said. The Sinn Fein minister said the current chaos within the Tory party underlines the “futility” of the DUP boycott of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson rejects calls to let caretaker premier take over

Boris Johnson is refusing to heed calls to let a caretaker Prime Minister take over, as would-be successors are weighing up leadership bids. There is growing pressure from senior Conservatives for Mr Johnson to step down immediately as Prime Minister and not wait for the election of a new leader.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy