Parade Shooting Suspect Charged With 7 Counts Of Murder

Robert Crimo, the young man accused of attacking a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburbs, has been charged with seven counts of first degree murder.Barely 24 hours after authorites announced they had arrested the 21-year-old, who allegedly attacked the parade at Highland Park with a high-powered rifle, they said the seven charges were likely only the first to be brought, and that more could follow. If convicted, it will lead to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.“In the courtroom, we will seek the maximum sentence against this offender. Not because we seek vengeance, but because...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO