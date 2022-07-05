ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parade Shooting Suspect Charged With 7 Counts Of Murder

By jsalinas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A prosecutor in suburban Chicago says that the gunman accused of attacking...

The Independent

Robert Crimo makes first court appearance as prosecutor says he confessed to Highland Park shooting

Daughter of Highland Park shooting victim describes moment her mother was shot. The man accused of murdering seven parade-goers in a mass shooting at a July 4 celebration in Highland Park appeared in court for the first time where prosecutors revealed he had confessed to carrying out the massacre and contemplated carrying out a second attack while dressed in disguise as a woman.
AFP

July 4 parade gunman considered second attack: US police

The 21-year-old man arrested for a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has confessed and told police he considered a second attack while on the run. Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said during a bond hearing for Crimo that he had voluntarily confessed to police that he carried out the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, which left seven people dead and dozens injured.
The Independent

Robert Crimo faces life without parole after being charged with seven counts of first degree murder over Highland Park shootings

Robert Crimo, the young man accused of attacking a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburbs, has been charged with seven counts of first degree murder.Barely 24 hours after authorites announced they had arrested the 21-year-old, who allegedly attacked the parade at Highland Park with a high-powered rifle, they said the seven charges were likely only the first to be brought, and that more could follow. If convicted, it will lead to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.“In the courtroom, we will seek the maximum sentence against this offender. Not because we seek vengeance, but because...
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
AFP

Six killed in shooting during US July 4 parade

A gunman armed with a high-powered rifle shot dead at least six people at a parade to mark US Independence Day in a wealthy Chicago suburb on Monday -- the latest in a series of shocking mass shootings on a holiday meant to celebrate all things American. Nancy Rotering -- the mayor of Highland Park, a wealthy suburb north of Chicago in the Midwestern state of Illinois -- gave the same toll and condemned the holiday violence.
The Independent

Robert Crimo: Everything we know about 21-year-old charged with murder in Highland Park parade shooting

Robert E Crimo has appeared in court charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after a mass shooting at a 4 July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.Mr Crimo was taken into custody on Monday night after a brief police pursuit near Lake Forest, a city north of Chicago.He had been the subject of an intensive manhunt after earlier being identified as a suspect in the shooting.Prosecutors said the shooter took up a sniper position on a rooftop before opening fire and triggering scenes of chaos as people ran for cover to save their lives.Chris Covelli, of the Lake County...
The Independent

Six victims dead and 24 hospitalised in mass shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois with gunman still at large

Six people have been killed and another 24 hospitalised in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with a manhunt now under way for the gunman who allegedly opened fire from a roof above the festivities.Gunfire erupted at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park around 10 minutes after the Independence Day celebrations kicked off at 10am on Monday morning.Late on Monday, police identified Robert Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting.Mr Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill told a news...

