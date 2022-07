OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.

