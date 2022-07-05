ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

25-year-old killed in Dillon County shooting

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAjps_0gVmXMat00

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Coroner has identified a 25-year-old who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the Latta area.

Shondale Dixon, of Dillon County, died of multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting on Crowley Drive, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

News13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details about the shooting and we have not heard back.

