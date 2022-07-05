ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Eredivisie Side SC Heerenveen Have An Interest In Manchester City's Lewis Fiorini

The 20-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from the Dutch side after spending the past two seasons out on loan to Lincoln City and NAC Breda who are in the second division of Holland.

According to Sander De Vries SC Heerenveen have their eye on getting the midfielders services on a loan deal for the forthcoming campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVPxX_0gVmXHBG00
Fiorini in action  IMAGO / ANP

The midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for Manchester City and spent the 2021/22 season in League one with Lincoln City.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions for the club scoring six goals and getting five assists.

The season before that he was at NAC Breda in the second division in Holland and he also scored six goals and got five assists in that stint abroad.

He has been at Manchester City throughout his whole youth career but has struggled to feature for the first team which is no real surprise due to the strength in depth that Pep Guardiola has at his disposal.

Heerenveen are looking at Fiorini the departures of other midfielders Nicolas Madsen and Siem de Jong.

As well as that Tibor Halilovic could leave the club this window so reinforcements will be needed for manager Kees Van Wonderen.

