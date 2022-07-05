ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-year-old from California dies in July 4th parade accident, North Dakota cops say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A 6-year-old California girl has died after falling from a trailer that was a part of a July Fourth parade in North Dakota, officials said.

The girl, Mabel Askay of Ventura, was en route to Mandan’s Independence Parade & Street Festival when she fell from the trailer and was struck by one of the trailer’s tires on Monday, July 4, KX News reported the Mandan Police Department said.

Mabel was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

She was visiting relatives and was riding on DK Orthodontics’ float, according to The Bismarck Tribune .

“We will be honoring and showing respect to the family during this unspeakable tragedy by showing them love and support,” the business said on Facebook .

Mabel, the daughter of Principal Michael Askay at Juanamaria Elementary School, had recently finished kindergarten , according to a Facebook post from the Juanamaria PTA.

“The Askays ask for prayers and good wishes at this time,” the post said.

Mabel‘s kindergarten teacher said you could feel the “warmth of the sun” when she entered the room, according to Ventura County Star .

“The joy in her sparkly blue eyes, her kindness as she rescues a lost spider or bug that found its way into our classroom, the silliness of her green tongue after enjoying a popsicle, and the love she shared with everyone she met,” Lynn Bova told the outlet.

