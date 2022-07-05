ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman hospitalized after 70-foot fall from bridge over Mianus River

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A woman has been hospitalized after surviving a 70-foot jump from Interstate 95 in Greenwich.

Police say the woman was standing on the edge of the bridge over the Mianus River between exits 4 and 5 when they arrived around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers talked with the woman on the highway, while others got into a boat in the area.

Police say woman suddenly pushed herself from the bridge and landed in the water where police were able to find her immediately and get her into the boat.

News 12 is told despite the distance, the woman did not suffer any life-threatening or serious injuries.

