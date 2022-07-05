Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Vance; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Vance County in central North Carolina Southern Granville County in central North Carolina Northeastern Wake County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Butner, or near Creedmoor, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, Kittrell, Rolesville and Youngsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
