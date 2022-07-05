ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other...

alerts.weather.gov

randolphnewsnow.com

Heat Advisory Issued For Randolph County

..HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Granville, Vance, Davidson and Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Vance; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Vance County in central North Carolina Southern Granville County in central North Carolina Northeastern Wake County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Butner, or near Creedmoor, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, Kittrell, Rolesville and Youngsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Triad with heat index breaking 100°

(WGHP) — Heat, humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms. You know the drill. Heat Advisories will be in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Davie, Montgomery and Rowan counties this afternoon until 7 p.m. It will be partly cloudy through lunchtime, then we’re expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. They will start to the northwest and tumble across the […]
ALAMANCE, NC
FOX8 News

Fatal crash closes NC-87 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation. NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person was killed as a result of the crash. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Silver Alert Issued for 16-Year-Old Forsyth County Girl

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen, Emily Strickland. Strickland, 16, is believed to have a mental impairment. Strickland is 5'4" tall, weighs 140 pounds, has medium-length blonde and black hair, and blue eyes. She was...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Cement truck overturns on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cement truck overturned on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem on Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. The crash happened at mile marker 196. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that one of two lanes had to be shut down starting at about 8:43...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools requests investigation after driving-school SUV travels through floodwaters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district are requesting an investigation into what happened Tuesday evening when a driving-school vehicle drove through floodwaters on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem. It was caught on camera by WXII 12 News viewer Anthony Warren. The driving-school vehicle was among a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcitymetro.com

Joy in the midst of a storm

We have been told to look for the rainbow after a storm. Diamond and Brandon share how they found joy in the middle of a hurricane. Bride: Diamond Bigelow, 29, bank teller Wells Fargo, native of Burlington, North Carolina. Groom: Brandon Enoch, 31, Pickens County Parks and Recreation Director, native...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Driver killed in head-on crash with NCDOT dump truck

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver was killed following a head-on crash with a North Carolina Department of Transportation dump truck Wednesday morning in Davidson County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. Officials said the driver crossed the center lane of NC 109 north of Jesse Green Road when...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Silver Alert – David James English

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, David James English. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for David James English, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about David James English should call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office at 336-318-6699.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem home set on fire by lightning strike

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home was set on fire by a lightning strike on Tuesday, officials tell FOX8. Winston-Salem fire crews were on the scene in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the strike. Thunderstorms will continue moving through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
pctonline.com

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in North Carolina

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. - On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service (NCDA&CS) announced an infested area in Kernersville, a suburb of Winston-Salem in Forsyth County. Initial surveys indicate the infestation covers a 5-mile-radius area, indicating it’s likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Pick-up truck crashes into fence around Graham Confederate monument

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for information after a driver crashed into the fence around Graham’s downtown Confederate monument. Police say a white pick-up truck with ladder racks hit the fence surrounding the statue in Court Square at 4:26 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck then drove away. Security cameras were able to capture an image of the scene.
GRAHAM, NC

