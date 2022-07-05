Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Knox and central Clay Counties through 845 AM EDT At 821 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manchester, Littleton, Herron, Pigeonroost and Tanksley around 830 AM EDT. Hima and Sibert around 835 AM EDT. Horse Creek Junction around 840 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bluehole, Boho, House, Goose Rock, Park Valley, Botto, Jonsee, Hector, Cottongin and Plank. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO