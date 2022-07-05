ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Irvine Man Charged with Killing Roommate

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMAjz_0gVmWud600
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 39-year-old Irvine man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a roommate in Irvine.

David Allen George Bohr was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for causing death.

Bohr was accused of killing the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, on Monday.

According to Irvine police, they received a 911 text asking for help at 2:19 a.m. Monday. The witness told police he heard Bohr and another roommate arguing before gun shots rang out, police said.

The roommate continued texting with dispatchers as he locked himself in his bedroom, police said.

When police arrived they found the victim behind the front door and confirmed he was dead, police said. Bohr allegedly stood at the top of the stairs holding a gun to his head, prompting a standoff with officers, police said.

Police evacuated neighboring residences as they continued negotiating with Bohr, police said. Meanwhile, SWAT officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters got two other roommates out of the residence, police said.

Bohr was taken into custody at 5:09 a.m., police said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Man charged for suspected DUI crash that left one dead

A 34-year-old man was charged today with murder for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one person and injured another. Austin George Jackson of Whitewater was also charged with driving under the influence causing great bodily injury. The charges include enhancements such as engaging in violent conduct and having a concurrent sentence The post Man charged for suspected DUI crash that left one dead appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Roommates#Sentencing#Police#Violent Crime#Swat
HeySoCal

Felon convicted of shooting at father and son in Santa Ana

A 36-year-old man was convicted Thursday of shooting at a father and son in an unprovoked gang challenge in Santa Ana. John Salgado was convicted of two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and single counts each of carrying a loaded firearm in public, shooting at a vehicle, and a prohibited person owning ammunition and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies.
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

Man Arrested in Death of Girlfriend's 7-Year-Old Daughter

SAN FERNANDO (CNS) - A Hawthorne man who was arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 7-year-old daughter -- whom authorities said died after falling from a moving vehicle onto the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway -- was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor count of child abuse. Michael...
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested after loaded guns are found inside his vehicle

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested after a deputy who was conducting a traffic stop in San Bernardino found loaded guns inside a vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 3 at about 3:29 a.m., Deputy A. Tarankow from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted the traffic...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy