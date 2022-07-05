ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Odds in Eagles' Favor this Season

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyAnP_0gVmWiHc00

The odds are in the Eagles’ favor this fall.

They are the favorites in 10 of their first 15 games, per www.Betonline.ag, in its early read on things released in early July.

Odds for the final two games of the season - home games against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 and the New York Giants in Week 18 – have not been released, yet.

One of their games was deemed a pick ’em. That was the Week 6 home game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Interestingly, though, the Eagles are 3.5 underdogs in the Week 16 rematch in Dallas on Christmas Eve.

Odds, of course, are subject to change throughout the season.

The consensus is that the Eagles have an easy schedule. Me, I’m not so certain of that, not with back-to-back games against last year’s No. 1 seeds in both the NFC (Packers) and AFC (Titans), among others.

Here are some thoughts:

3 LAYUPS

At Detroit. The season opener is a good time to catch the Lions, who I think will be slightly better than their 3-13-1 record in rookie head coach Dan Campbell’s first season. Not markedly better, and probably not in the season opener. The Eagles steamrolled through the Motor City in last year’s meeting, winning 44-6 on Halloween.

The Eagles added some veteran talent in free agency. Detroit got better mostly in the draft with the addition of edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson but will have to wait for rehabbing rookie WR Jameson Williams to take the field and it won’t happen in Week 1.

Odds: Eagles -4

At Houston. It’s on a Thursday and come just four days after the Eagles host the Steelers. The Eagles are 0-1 on Thursday night under Nick Sirianni, but last year’s loss came to the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. This year it’s against the not-ready-for-primetime Texans.

Odds: Eagles -4.5

At Chicago. The Bears will likely be jockeying for a top-five draft pick in this Week 15 matchup.

Odds: Eagles -4.5

NOTE: All three of the layups are on the road. The Eagles were strong away from home last year, going 6-3.

3 HARDER THAN THEY LOOK GAMES

Home vs. Minnesota

I’ve heard some say that the Eagles should be 4-0 heading to Arizona on Oct. 9. Not so fast.

The Vikings may have a new coaching staff, but they have an offense capable of scoring with a veteran QB in Kirk Cousins, who had the league’s fourth-best passer rating over 17 games last season at 103.1, a RB in Dalvin Cook, who had the fifth-most yards rushing in 2021 with 1,037, a tight end in Irv Smith, who had more TD catches last year than Dallas Goedert (5-4) and WRs Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Odds: Eagles -3

Home vs. Jacksonville

It’s going to be a good story or two with Doug Pederson returning to the city where he delivered the Lombardi Trophy. His team is young and still growing.

The Eagles are better, but that doesn’t guarantee a win against a head coach who you know has this one circled and will have his team ready to play.

Odds: Eagles -9

Home vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers quarterback situation is muddled, but their defense is still stout, especially with T.J. Watt.

Odds: Eagles -4.

UNDERDOG GAMES

Three are on the road – at Arizona (Eagles plus-3), at Indianapolis (Eagles plus-2.5), at Dallas on Christmas Eve (Eagles plus-3.5), and at home vs Green Bay (Eagles plus-1.5).

A home game against the Tennesee Titans a week prior to hosting the Packers won't be a picnic, either, though the Eagles are plus-4 favorites. Tennessee was the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs last year

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Arizona State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Buccaneers#American Football#Sports#The New Orleans Saints#The New York Giants#The Dallas Cowboys#The Nfc Lrb#Afc#Lions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos. The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare. The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Larry Brown Sports

76ers appear to pull disrespectful move on Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are Febrezing their team of the last remaining traces of Ben Simmons. New 76ers forward Danuel House shared a post to his Instagram Story this week revealing that he will be wearing the No. 25 jersey for the team next season. Of course, that is also the number Simmons wore throughout his career in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz confirmed the team’s play call that ended their playoff run, a designed run by QB Dak Prescott, was something they practiced often. “We actually repped this out in practice a lot,” he said, via Cowboys Wire. “It’s one of those plays where you have that split-second decision. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. But the play call wasn’t anything new to us. It was more, ‘If the ref has a better angle,’ or, ‘If it’s not on the hash versus the middle,’ or whatever the case may be. And that’s football. Football comes down to the inches of the game.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Philly native, NBA vet eyeing Sixers as possible destination

The Sixers' signing of James Harden is a matter of when, not if. The only reason Harden hasn't signed with the Sixers since the opening of free agency and his decision to decline his player option is that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is busy perusing the open market and the trade routes to see if there are other ways to improve this team before locking Harden in to a commitment.
NBA
Yardbarker

How the Eagles Roster Compares to the Cowboys

Death, taxes, and the Birds-Boys rivalry. Every offseason, fans across the country debate how the two teams will perform in the upcoming season. In the 2021 season, Dallas fans won that argument, as the Cowboys won the divison. Both teams have signed a few free agents and picked up a few draftees. Could additions like Haason Reddick and AJ Brown be enough to push the Eagles over the Boys once again? Could Jalen Hurts take a generational leap in Year 3? Or have the Cowboys maintained a roster good enough to keep the Eagles in 2nd place for a second year in a row?
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers 'quite confident' Collin Sexton will return

With the NBA draft in the rearview and the frenzy of free agency now calming, it's looking more likely that restricted free-agent Collin Sexton will stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Spencer Davies of basketballnews.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers expect to have Collin Sexton back with the team for at...
CLEVELAND, OH
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy