Odds in Eagles' Favor this Season

The odds are in the Eagles’ favor this fall.

They are the favorites in 10 of their first 15 games, per www.Betonline.ag, in its early read on things released in early July.

Odds for the final two games of the season - home games against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 and the New York Giants in Week 18 – have not been released, yet.

One of their games was deemed a pick ’em. That was the Week 6 home game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Interestingly, though, the Eagles are 3.5 underdogs in the Week 16 rematch in Dallas on Christmas Eve.

Odds, of course, are subject to change throughout the season.

The consensus is that the Eagles have an easy schedule. Me, I’m not so certain of that, not with back-to-back games against last year’s No. 1 seeds in both the NFC (Packers) and AFC (Titans), among others.

Here are some thoughts:

3 LAYUPS

At Detroit. The season opener is a good time to catch the Lions, who I think will be slightly better than their 3-13-1 record in rookie head coach Dan Campbell’s first season. Not markedly better, and probably not in the season opener. The Eagles steamrolled through the Motor City in last year’s meeting, winning 44-6 on Halloween.

The Eagles added some veteran talent in free agency. Detroit got better mostly in the draft with the addition of edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson but will have to wait for rehabbing rookie WR Jameson Williams to take the field and it won’t happen in Week 1.

Odds: Eagles -4

At Houston. It’s on a Thursday and come just four days after the Eagles host the Steelers. The Eagles are 0-1 on Thursday night under Nick Sirianni, but last year’s loss came to the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. This year it’s against the not-ready-for-primetime Texans.

Odds: Eagles -4.5

At Chicago. The Bears will likely be jockeying for a top-five draft pick in this Week 15 matchup.

Odds: Eagles -4.5

NOTE: All three of the layups are on the road. The Eagles were strong away from home last year, going 6-3.

3 HARDER THAN THEY LOOK GAMES

Home vs. Minnesota

I’ve heard some say that the Eagles should be 4-0 heading to Arizona on Oct. 9. Not so fast.

The Vikings may have a new coaching staff, but they have an offense capable of scoring with a veteran QB in Kirk Cousins, who had the league’s fourth-best passer rating over 17 games last season at 103.1, a RB in Dalvin Cook, who had the fifth-most yards rushing in 2021 with 1,037, a tight end in Irv Smith, who had more TD catches last year than Dallas Goedert (5-4) and WRs Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Odds: Eagles -3

Home vs. Jacksonville

It’s going to be a good story or two with Doug Pederson returning to the city where he delivered the Lombardi Trophy. His team is young and still growing.

The Eagles are better, but that doesn’t guarantee a win against a head coach who you know has this one circled and will have his team ready to play.

Odds: Eagles -9

Home vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers quarterback situation is muddled, but their defense is still stout, especially with T.J. Watt.

Odds: Eagles -4.

UNDERDOG GAMES

Three are on the road – at Arizona (Eagles plus-3), at Indianapolis (Eagles plus-2.5), at Dallas on Christmas Eve (Eagles plus-3.5), and at home vs Green Bay (Eagles plus-1.5).

A home game against the Tennesee Titans a week prior to hosting the Packers won't be a picnic, either, though the Eagles are plus-4 favorites. Tennessee was the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs last year

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.