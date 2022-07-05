ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta leaders considering adding rangers to make city parks safer

By Dave Huddleston, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CCYY_0gVmWgWA00

ATLANTA — A proposal presented at Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting could have a major effect on parks across the city.

Atlanta city leaders say they want to take steps to add rangers to city parks.

One of the organizers said with a shortage of police officers, this could help keep people safe while they visit places like Westside Park and Piedmont Park.

Jennifer Ade, who has lived in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood for 10 years, told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston she thinks it’s a great idea.

While Channel 2 Action News crews were getting video at Atlanta’s Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park, Ade approached Huddleston to see if was there covering a shooting that happened just 10 minutes before.

“Literally, I looked out and saw people grabbing their children and running to the car with children in tow, it was really scary,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Luckily, no one at the park was hurt

Almost a year ago, Katherine Janness and her dog, Bowie, were stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park. Police have still not identified her killer.

“There’s just not enough police support to enforce what needs to be enforced around here, rangers would be amazing,” Ade said.

Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos, one of the city leaders proposing the idea, said he wants the rangers to have similar authority to police officers.

“I personally would like to see a sworn officer so they could take immediate action. That would be the best thing to do,” Amos told Huddleston.

Amos will now talk with Mayor Andre Dickens about starting a 180-day study to see what the best way is to move forward.

“Park rangers would help like a camera would help. It would give us that extra visibility, so when something happens instead of waiting for the officer to respond to the scene to see what happened, that park ranger will be there,” Amos explained.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There is currently no timeline for when this would go into effect if approved.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council urges Fulton County DA to criminally charge negligent landlords

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging a crackdown on negligent landlords and property owners. The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

City works to bring relief to Atlanta renters

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working to bring relief to renters facing a growing crisis. A housing crunch, plus the rising cost of rent, have left many tenants in a bind. District 5 City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari said because the state of Georgia tends to side with...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 7-10

When: July 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. Where: Piedmont Park (start line near the meadow) Details: All are welcome to bring their family, no matter how big or small, to Piedmont Park for this weekend’s 3.1 mile race. Strollers, wagons, and more are encouraged with awards given out to the best-decorated set of wheels and the first 100 participants who finish.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council Approves Crack Down on Negligent Landlords

Atlanta City Council Unanimously Approves Legislation Introduced by Council Member Andrea L. Boone Urging Local Authorities to Crack Down on Negligent Landlords. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Council member Andrea L. Boone requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code and grossly negligent in providing the minimum standards related to maintenance and security for leased and rented residential housing (Legislative Reference No. 22-R-3855).
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Shooting#Atlanta City Council#Channel 2#Channel 2 Action News
Explore Atlanta

Living in Atlanta Georgia Pros and Cons | Meet Atlanta

Are you thinking about moving to Atlanta and you're looking for someone to give you the bottom line of what's it like to live here? In this episode of ATL Vibes, 'm going to give you the good, the bad, and the ugly of living in the ATL. By understanding the pros and cons, you can make the best decision on whether Atlanta is the right place for you. So, want to hear what others might not tell you about living in Atlanta GA? Check out the following content!
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Attorneys and judges from DeKalb take on state roles

Four attorneys and two judges from DeKalb County were elected, re-elected, or appointed to serve on the board of governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia. The judges and attorneys from DeKalb County took their posts with the board on June 4, according to a news release. DeKalb County...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a fiery crash in SW Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

1 person dead after a fiery crash in SW Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, at least one person died following a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision was reported at about 6:10 a.m. on the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue [...]
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
163K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy