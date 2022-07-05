ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Friday Night Flicks schedule to begin this week

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – For a second year, Clark County Historical Museum (CCHM) has joined together with four other local nonprofits for Friday Night Flicks. This outdoor film experience begins Fri., July 8 at the Ridgefield Waterfront with the Police Activities League of SW WA (PAL). CCHM wraps up the series on Aug....

www.clarkcountytoday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarkcountylive.com

2022 Waterfront Concert Series Gets Underway

Dance your summer nights away at Vancouver’s new Waterfront Park Concert Series. New in 2022, the Waterfront Park Concert Series is building on the success of the previous Six to Sunset Concert Series. Vancouver Waterfront Park (695 Waterfront Way) is the place to be on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. with performances running from July 8 to August 12.
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Natural Garden Tour to feature self-guided tours of nine earth-friendly gardens

VANCOUVER – Clark County residents looking for natural gardening inspiration can explore nine local gardens maintained using earth-friendly techniques during this month’s Natural Garden Tour. After two years of virtual events, the annual event will once again invite visitors to take self-guided tours of urban and rural gardens across the county.
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Experience Ridgefield returns on Sept. 10

Experience Ridgefield features a multitude of family-friendly activities. Area residents are invited to get ready for some old-fashioned, small-town fun as Ridgefield School District prepares to celebrate Ridgefield’s proud past, prosperous present and promising future at Experience Ridgefield. The annual community carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 10 at the Ridgefield Administrative & Civic Center (RACC) at 510 Pioneer Street in downtown Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
clarkcountylive.com

Ridgefield Sausage Fest Back for Seconds

The first year was so much fun that the Ridgefield Lions Club decided to do it even bigger and better for 2022. The Ridgefield Sausage Fest returns this weekend, July 8-9, 2022. Food, Bier Garden, Live Music, Games, Kids Fun, and more. It’s a gathering of neighbors from Ridgefield and the surrounding community at Abrams Park for a celebration of fun, entertainment, and sausages!
RIDGEFIELD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
City
Ridgefield, WA
County
Clark County, WA
State
Washington State
Vancouver, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
ClarkCountyToday

Hockinson Blueberry Festival returns July 16

HOCKINSON – The Hockinson Blueberry Festival is returning to celebrate the community’s blueberry farms and small businesses. Hosted by the Hockinson Main Street Team, in collaboration with Hockinson School District, the festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16 at the corner of 159th and 182nd Avenue in Brush Prairie, WA (downtown Hockinson).
HOCKINSON, WA
Channel 6000

Take a picture before this perfect July day changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Would you believe that we’ve made it this far into July, and until Thursday, Portland had yet to reach 80° for this month. Certainly 80 is not our hottest temperature for the year. Oh, we have far exceeded that notch on the mercury. We ended the last week of June with our hottest days so far (99° June 26, 96° June 27).
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Southwest Washington#Rock Dog#Hough Foundation#Ridgefield Main Street#Riverview Community Bank#Brickhouse Bar#Realvest
ClarkCountyToday

North Clark Historical Museum to feature Territorial Days exhibit this weekend

AMBOY – The North Clark Historical Museum will be open this weekend and will feature a Territorial Days exhibit. The museum is in upper Amboy at 21416 NE 399th St. in the renovated 1910 United Brethren Church. The museum was incorporated in 1988 and opened to the public in June of 2000. The museum will be open Sat., July 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sun., July 10, noon to 4 p.m.
AMBOY, WA
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro Tuesday Market Opening Night (2022)

After a long wait, Hillsboro residents finally got to enjoy their Tuesday Night Party, which has been a long-standing tradition. On June 14th, thousands of people flocked to the historic downtown area to enjoy the cuisine and entertainment at Tuesday Night Market. Take a few minutes to check out amazing drone footage that explains the narrative better than any words ever could!
ClarkCountyToday

RV Inn Style Resorts opens convention center for community

Space now available for more than 2,000 people for all kinds of events. They had outgrown their office building. Mike and Denise Werner went looking for something bigger. It turned into something much, much bigger. Too big, in fact, for just the new offices. But a perfect fit for the community.
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxmonthly.com

The Big Float Is Bringing the Party to the Willamette River for One Last Hurrah

For the past decade, thousands of water-loving tubers would grab the most bizarre floatie they could find and shove off into to the Willamette River for The Big Float (TBF), pretty much a massive swim party that also serves as a fundraiser for the Human Access Project (HAP), a nonprofit that’s helped transform some of the beaches along the Willamette—like Poet’s Beach and Audrey McCall Beach—into the local hangout hubs we know and love.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Vancouver, CA
KOIN 6 News

10 burger spots to check out in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

36 Hours in Oregon City

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
OREGON CITY, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro 4th Of July Photo Contest Is On For Best Moments

If you were among the 50,000-plus who attended, watched, or were in the Hillsboro 4th of July Parade, you already know this was an epic day! Our staff estimates that the crowd was between 40,000 and 75,000 people based on the length, the street frontage, and the depth of the crowds. The weather was perfect, the parade participants fired up, and the entries were amazing! We had a front-row seat from the Vintage School Bus, a 1945 Wayne school bus on a Chevy platform, thanks to Captain Sean Kennedy. I commissioned the bus to take out some of Hillsboro’s most deserving kids and some families. The view from the bus gives one a perspective, unlike anything that can be seen from the crowds. We did not see all the floats, bands, and dancers- but we did see all of the people who showed up- many of you included!
HILLSBORO, OR
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Iconic smokestack will be demolished in August

An ornate smokestack just north of the Columbia River is slated to be demolished in August. Providence Academy is a four-story 19th-century brick building built as a school and orphanage by Mother Joseph of the Catholic order Sisters of Providence in what’s now Vancouver, Washington. It ceased being a school in 1966 and was purchased by a local family. In the past decade, the building was restored, and now has office rental tenants and special event space in the old chapel.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy