Friday Night Flicks schedule to begin this week

If you were among the 50,000-plus who attended, watched, or were in the Hillsboro 4th of July Parade, you already know this was an epic day! Our staff estimates that the crowd was between 40,000 and 75,000 people based on the length, the street frontage, and the depth of the crowds. The weather was perfect, the parade participants fired up, and the entries were amazing! We had a front-row seat from the Vintage School Bus, a 1945 Wayne school bus on a Chevy platform, thanks to Captain Sean Kennedy. I commissioned the bus to take out some of Hillsboro’s most deserving kids and some families. The view from the bus gives one a perspective, unlike anything that can be seen from the crowds. We did not see all the floats, bands, and dancers- but we did see all of the people who showed up- many of you included!

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO