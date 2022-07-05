ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Paris BPU: Expect Higher Electric Bills This Summer

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, Tenn.–The Paris Board of Public Utilities would like to make customers aware they can expect higher than normal electric bills this summer. According to BPU officials, TVA’s fuel cost...

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunderboltradio.com

RaeKar announces customer service line

RaeKar Consolidated is announcing its customer service line for new customers in the cities of Bradford, Greenfield, Kenton, and Martin. Customers with questions or concerns may call 931-722-6186. RaeKar, based out of Waynesboro, began providing garbage pickup this month to the four cities.
GREENFIELD, TN
radionwtn.com

Lakeway Nutrition Awarded Small Business Of Year

Paris, Tenn.–Lakeway Nutrition in Paris was named the 2022 Small Business of the Year by the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. Owned and operated by LaShonda Williams of McKenzie, the popular Lakeway Nutrition is located in the Lakeway Shopping Center in Paris and provides healthy meal replacement shakes and energy drinks.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

City Commissioners Authorize Sale Of State Rehab Center To Henry County

Paris, Tenn.–At a short meeting of the Paris City Commission Thursday night, commissioners authorized the sale of the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center to Henry County. The building at 1108 Tyson Ave., has been jointly owned by the city and county and the lease on the building expires in September. City...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Paris, TN
radionwtn.com

Tyson Foods Celebrates 25 Years In Obion County

Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Tyson Foods Complex was recognized as McDonald’s Global Supplier of the Year on the same day that the 25th anniversary of the Tyson Foods’ in Obion County was celebrated. Obion County Chamber officials said, “We are so thankful for all that Tyson does in this community.” The celebration included plenty of food and activities for employees. In photo are Chamber, local officials and employees. Holding the awards in the middle are Union City Plant Manager Jeff Tucker and Obion County Complex Manager Keith Riley.
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Town Of Obion Requests Funds For Water Project

Obion, Tenn.–Obion officials are working on a water line replacement project to improve water flow and water quality for the town. Local town representatives attended the Obion County Commission’s budget meeting this week and requested additional funds from the county to complete the project. Officials said, “We are...
OBION, TN
radionwtn.com

4th Annual LIFELINE Car Giveaway

Paris, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services and Joe Mahan Ford of Paris have partnered up again to save lives. Donate blood with LIFELINE Blood Services from now until Labor Day for a chance to win a 2019 Ford EcoSport; you must be 18 years old to participate. “Summer is...
PARIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Tva#Paris Bpu
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fair Pageant Schedule Announced

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Fair officials have announced the schedule for this year’s pageants. The Fair will be held from August 20-27 and this year’s theme is “Let’s Celebrate”. All the pageants are held Saturday, July 30, with the Baby Barnyard event on Sunday, July...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Commercial Bank Donates School Supplies For Back-To-School Bash

Paris, Tenn.–Commercial Bank & Trust’s Logan Warren drops off collected school supplies to the Family Resource Center/Shed for the Back to School Bash scheduled for July 23 at the Fairgrounds. Family Resources Director Becky Holland is shown accepting the donations. All Henry County Schools and PSSD students are invited to pick up free back to school supplies. It again will be a drive-thru event and will be held from 9 a.m. – noon. Henry County Schools photo.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

“Make Splash Into Prevention” At Eiffel Tower Thursday

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Prevention Coalition is sponsoring a “Make A Splash Into Prevention” event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Eiffel Tower Park in Paris. Free admission. All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Interactive games, snow cones, and free medical...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Lunch & Learn On U.S. Constitution Postponed

Paris, Tenn.–Due to a COVID exposure, Friday’s Lunch & Learn about the U.S. Constitution has to be rescheduled. Paris Attorney Bill Looney had been set to speak on the Constitution as part of the Paris-Henry County Bicentennial programs at the Heritage Center. Center Director Suzy Herron said the...
PARIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Murray Ledger & Times

Five-leg roundabout chosen for Five Points

MURRAY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Wednesday that it has selected the five-leg roundabout, identified as Alternative 2, for improvements to the Five Points intersection. For the improvements to North 16th Street from Five Points to the KY 121 intersection, Alternative 2 was also selected. According to...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Four New Officers Added To Paris Police Force

Paris, Tenn.–The oath of office was recently given to four new Paris Police Officers. Two of the new officers are Henry County High School graduates, with one from Texas and another from Illinois. Officer Crystal Sheets comes to the City of Paris from Central Texas. Officer Sheets has been...
PARIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County commissioner sends out annexation proposal

PADUCAH — Can the city of Paducah and McCracken County work out an agreement to divide up revenue gained from annexation? McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones has put together a proposal for local leadership to discuss. Jones is suggesting the city, county and joint city-county Industrial Development Authority split...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Students Test Above State Average

Dresden, Tenn.–Dire predictions of Covid-related learning loss fueled tutoring, after school, and summer programs across the state and had educators anxiously awaiting the results of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing program. Results released today show Weakley County students testing at above the state average in 23 of 26 areas tested and outperforming their own scores from the previous testing year.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thelevisalazer.com

INBOUND FOR LANDING…BIG SANDY REGIONAL: First Flights

Aircraft—Big Sandy Unicom…experimental…5…1…5…Brovo…Alpha…inbound for landing from the southwest…airport advisory please…. Unicom—We have aircraft in the pattern…please use caution and report your position inbound…winds favoring runway 3…. First Flights. I think everyone remembers the first time they were in...
BIG SANDY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

KDPH announces new COVID death for Calloway

MURRAY – According to the weekly report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Tuesday, Calloway County received 85 new COVID-19 cases last week and one new death. In addition, the county’s incidence rate, which is the number of weekly cases in a county adjusted for a population size of 100,000, was 31.1. That is a slight improvement over the 34.4 reported the previous week; however, unlike the previous report, this week, Calloway has the highest IR in the Purchase Area. The county’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of positive PCR tests out of the total administered for the week, was also down slightly from 14.08% to 10.34%.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray fireworks display postponed

MURRAY, KY - The fireworks display for Murray, KY on July 4 at 9:00 pm, is now postponed due to dry conditions. The Murray Fire Department and the City of Murray made this determination for the safety of our park, surrounding businesses and residential areas close to the Bee Creek Soccer Complex.
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy