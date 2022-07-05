Paris BPU: Expect Higher Electric Bills This Summer

MURRAY – According to the weekly report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Tuesday, Calloway County received 85 new COVID-19 cases last week and one new death. In addition, the county’s incidence rate, which is the number of weekly cases in a county adjusted for a population size of 100,000, was 31.1. That is a slight improvement over the 34.4 reported the previous week; however, unlike the previous report, this week, Calloway has the highest IR in the Purchase Area. The county’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of positive PCR tests out of the total administered for the week, was also down slightly from 14.08% to 10.34%.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO