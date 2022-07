The Roma building at 133 East Colorado Ave. has been a hub of activity since its earliest days as a raucous bar first established in the 1860s. Since those wild and wooly days, the historic structure has seen numerous dining establishments come and go, played host to a multitude of bands as a live music venue, and even bloomed into a warren of cubicles when it was used as shared office space. Today, the downstairs is home to Wood Ear restaurant, while the upstairs floor has, until recently, been a private, members-only club. It also serves as The Ride Festival’s home base. Now, as of just before the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, partners Todd Creel and Sean Keenan have opened the doors to The Ride Lounge to the public. The new gathering spot has already proven popular as young locals, yearning for a comfortable, stylish — and very rock ’n’ roll — place to call their own, have staked a claim to Telluride’s newest watering hole.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO