Crockett assistant principal wins EOY award

Education

Although she hasn’t been with Ector County ISD long, Angelina Hilton has already made an impression.

Hilton, an assistant principal at Crockett Middle School, was recently named the Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.

Born in Rio Bravo, Mexico, Hilton grew up mostly in Edinburg. She worked there for about 12 years and then moved to Houston ISD for a year. COVID hit so she moved back to Edinburg.

Hilton has been in education for 17 years. She also served as a teacher and administrator before arriving at Crockett Middle School in the fall after school had started.

Hilton earned her bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s in elementary education, bilingual/bicultural from the University of Texas Pan American, now called University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

She has been a part-time instructor for the university since 2018 preparing future teachers.

Hilton also took a doctorate in transformative leadership online from Concordia University in Portland, Oregon, which is now closed.

Her husband, Michael, is a disabled Army veteran, so Hilton said they’re used to moving around.

“We lived in Germany. We lived in Fort Hood. So to us, a change is always good. I saw the opportunity here. They accepted me and here I am. … Education has always been my passion, so wherever I’m needed, if I’m needed and they want me, I’m there,” Hilton said.

Hilton came to the U.S. from Mexico in sixth grade. Her mother was a teacher for 40 years in Mexico.

“My sister’s a teacher. All the family has been a teacher. Since I was 4, I wanted to be a teacher,” she added.

“… I love education. … My son just took a job at LBJ as a teacher, so he’s going be a first-year teacher ….,” Hilton said.

Her daughter is expected to graduate from University of Texas Permian Basin in December and plans to become a teacher as well.

Her husband taught in Houston and has worked in the School Nutrition department for ECISD, but will start teaching science at Crockett in the fall.

“… We just love education. … If we can make a small difference in the children’s lives, it’s just a blessing,” Hilton said.

She added that she and other teachers and administrators can relate to the students’ home lives.

“… Every single teacher here, every single administrator has a story …,” Hilton said.

Being named assistant secondary principal of the year was “crazy,” but in a good way.

“… This is my first year, and I really appreciate them. It can’t happen without the students, the parents and the staff. The community has a lot to do with it and I’ve had really good experiences so far. … It’s a very big honor, especially coming in for the first time and … receiving such an award,” she said.

Hilton said she had no idea she would receive the recognition and she was the first stop that day for ECISD executives.

She added that she’s enjoyed ECISD so far. The students are there to learn and she has established good relationships with the parents and staff.

“… It’s been very enjoyable and the staff has been great. …,” Hilton said.

Principal Maribel Aranda said Hilton became part of the campus right away “taking the initiative and getting to know students and parents.”

“I think it’s (the award) deserved. She (has) worked hard to help our campus,” Aranda said in a text message.