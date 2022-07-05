ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Crockett assistant principal wins EOY award

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXMD5_0gVmUc3g00
Education

Although she hasn’t been with Ector County ISD long, Angelina Hilton has already made an impression.

Hilton, an assistant principal at Crockett Middle School, was recently named the Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.

Born in Rio Bravo, Mexico, Hilton grew up mostly in Edinburg. She worked there for about 12 years and then moved to Houston ISD for a year. COVID hit so she moved back to Edinburg.

Hilton has been in education for 17 years. She also served as a teacher and administrator before arriving at Crockett Middle School in the fall after school had started.

Hilton earned her bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s in elementary education, bilingual/bicultural from the University of Texas Pan American, now called University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

She has been a part-time instructor for the university since 2018 preparing future teachers.

Hilton also took a doctorate in transformative leadership online from Concordia University in Portland, Oregon, which is now closed.

Her husband, Michael, is a disabled Army veteran, so Hilton said they’re used to moving around.

“We lived in Germany. We lived in Fort Hood. So to us, a change is always good. I saw the opportunity here. They accepted me and here I am. … Education has always been my passion, so wherever I’m needed, if I’m needed and they want me, I’m there,” Hilton said.

Hilton came to the U.S. from Mexico in sixth grade. Her mother was a teacher for 40 years in Mexico.

“My sister’s a teacher. All the family has been a teacher. Since I was 4, I wanted to be a teacher,” she added.

“… I love education. … My son just took a job at LBJ as a teacher, so he’s going be a first-year teacher ….,” Hilton said.

Her daughter is expected to graduate from University of Texas Permian Basin in December and plans to become a teacher as well.

Her husband taught in Houston and has worked in the School Nutrition department for ECISD, but will start teaching science at Crockett in the fall.

“… We just love education. … If we can make a small difference in the children’s lives, it’s just a blessing,” Hilton said.

She added that she and other teachers and administrators can relate to the students’ home lives.

“… Every single teacher here, every single administrator has a story …,” Hilton said.

Being named assistant secondary principal of the year was “crazy,” but in a good way.

“… This is my first year, and I really appreciate them. It can’t happen without the students, the parents and the staff. The community has a lot to do with it and I’ve had really good experiences so far. … It’s a very big honor, especially coming in for the first time and … receiving such an award,” she said.

Hilton said she had no idea she would receive the recognition and she was the first stop that day for ECISD executives.

She added that she’s enjoyed ECISD so far. The students are there to learn and she has established good relationships with the parents and staff.

“… It’s been very enjoyable and the staff has been great. …,” Hilton said.

Principal Maribel Aranda said Hilton became part of the campus right away “taking the initiative and getting to know students and parents.”

“I think it’s (the award) deserved. She (has) worked hard to help our campus,” Aranda said in a text message.

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

Cool Off! Summer Splash Pads To Hit UP In July In Midland Odessa!

Not a Pool, but a SPLASH PAD! Yep, Summer 2022 is HERE and the HEAT is going to hit hard! Thankfully the cities of Midland and Odessa offer excellent SPLASH PADS to take the kiddos to this summer. Who needs a pool, when there is a FUN SPLASH PAD spraying water in your face? Here are some SLASH PADS to enjoy this summer in the Permian Basin! And the cool part is that MOST Splash Pads are free. (Check websites for all info)
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland fisherman competes in professional fishing league

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last week was the National Professional Fishing League in Michigan and a Midland professional fisherman, Dustin Perry, competed against other fishermen all around the United States. The National Professional Fishing League is just two years old, but brings people from all over the United States to reel...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Dallas-founded taco restaurant to open in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland is getting a new taco spot! Rusty Taco, originally founded in Dallas is opening its first West Texas location on Monday, July 11th at 3303 N. Midkiff Rd. In a recent news release, Rusty Taco offers a wide variety of street-style tacos. The menu...
MIDLAND, TX
Nationwide Report

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities arrested 38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez for drunk driving and causing a crash Tuesday in Odessa. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 400 block of E Odessa Street after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Hood#Elementary Education#Oregon#Eoy#Crockett Middle School#Houston Isd#The University Of Texas#Pan American#Concordia University#Army
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These The Best Brick Oven Pizzas In Midland Odessa?

We all love Pizza, right? Well, there's Pizza, then there's Brick Oven Pizza. Does a pizza made in a Brick Oven just hit different? Is the crust different than a conventional oven? There are fans of regular Oven Baked and then there are fans of Wood Fire Brick Oven cooked pizza. I for one love both, but yes Brick Oven is awesome! The Brick Oven technique goes way back! I have fallen in love with Wood Fire Brick Oven Pizzas. Check out these places that serve pizza cooked by Wood Fire or Brick Oven. And, if you know of some other places that do Wood Fire Brick Oven, tell us in our comments below so we can add them to the list. Are these some of the best here in Midland Odessa?
MIDLAND, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Did Midland RockHounds Steal UTEP’s Thunder with New Cap?

Yesterday, I received a text from Jaime "Pinky" Arrieta, a longtime listener to 600 ESPN El Paso and SportsTalk. He explained that his brother Leo had purchased a baseball cap for him, but it did not fit properly. The cap is the Midland RockHounds official road look, which is best described as a hat UTEP fans would love to wear.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

You Tuber Ranks The Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas

This video only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa to host Cowboy Fast Draw Southern Territorial

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Cowboy Fast Draw Association L.L.C. is the newest and oldest shooting sport today. It is a timed sport using single action .45 caliber western style six shooters according to professional shooter Kayla Branum Sandoval. This weekend Cowboy Fast Draw Association will be hosting the Southern...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ector County, TX
Education
City
Portland, TX
County
Ector County, TX
City
Crockett, TX
Local
Texas Education
cbs7.com

Meet and Greet for new Midland Animal Services Manager

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland is excited to introduce Ty Coleman, Midland’s new Animal Services Manager. You are invited to join him for an ice cream meet and greet on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the training room at the Animal Services facility, 1200 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland, TX 79706.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD STAAR results show student progress

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Preliminary results from Spring 2022 STAAR testing show positive growth for Midland ISD students. Testing was administered in grades 3-8 in the areas of reading, math, social studies and science. At the high school level, testing was administered in Algebra 1, Biology, English 1, English 2 and U.S. History.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Awesome! Your Kids Will Love What The Old Steinmart In Midland Is Going To Be!

A few months back, maybe even this time last year I wrote an article wondering and also making suggestions as to what the old Steinmart building in Midland off of the loop and Midkiff could be? View that article here. Despite my best efforts to manifest a Nordstrom Rack for myself or a Five Below for my kids, we now have an answer as to 'what is going in the old Steinmart in Midland?'
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

McCafe Frap leads to arrest of Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a pregnant woman. Perry Keith Donnell Jr., 25, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on July 2, Midland County deputies responded to a disturbance...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT issues traffic alerts that will go into effect today and Friday for the following counties. The outside westbound main lane of I-20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm, today and July 8th, as crews adjust barriers and prepare the westbound detour connection. The westbound detour is scheduled to be put in place the night of July 14.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
329
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy