Community rallies behind Macie Hill’s family

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One community continues to mourn the loss of 8-year-old Macie Hill who died in an accident at the Kaysville parade on Independence Day.

What should have been a happy celebration turned into tragedy.



“We are heartbroken about this tragedy,” Kaysville City Mayor Tami Tran told ABC4. “This has been the most horrific thing that has ever happened, and I am, I am at a loss for words.” Like many in the community, the mayor grieves for all those affected by the accident. She added: “My prayers are with you and we’re thinking about you.”

The neighboring city of Layton also offered its condolences.

In a statement, Mayor Joy Petro wrote:

“On behalf of Layton City and our residents, I would like to share my condolences to the Hill family on the passing of their sweet daughter, Macie, who succumbed to her injuries from a tragic accident at the Kaysville parade yesterday. Macie was one of our residents and her loss is felt so deeply by me and our Layton community. This sweet little girl will forever be in our hearts and the joy she spread to all who knew her will never be forgotten. Our deepest sympathies, as well as our love and heartfelt prayers, are with the Hill family during this difficult time.”

The parade was immediately canceled after the accident to clear the streets for the police department to investigate. The Kaysville Police Department said the parade accident was just that, an accident.

Later that night, the city celebrated Independence Day with fireworks. The Hill family provided a statement to the city to pass along to residents. It reads:

“Macie died doing what she loved! She loved being with her friends and cheering with her teammates. The family asks for privacy at this difficult time but would love any prayers of peace and strength from their community.”

In a statement, the city asks others to respect that privacy. It reads:

“Let’s extend to them the respect and courtesy they ask as they mourn the loss of their little daughter. And will you join me in prayer for Macie, her friends, family, and loved ones at this time?”

Pioneer Day celebrations are still ahead and many cities, like Ogden, will hold large parades to celebrate. Emergency response officials are reminding everyone to be careful.

“Just understand that the vehicles in the parade are big trucks or heavy floats, so do your part to stay away from the heavy vehicle,” Ogden City Deputy Chief Mike Slater told ABC4.

Slater explained the city is also taking precautions to keep parade-goers safe. He added, “We won’t be throwing candy from the floats, so please keep your kids safe and don’t allow them to run out in the street.”

According to slater, the floats will be limited in how many people they can carry and how fast they can drive.

A neighbor of the Hill family set up a GoFundMe to help cover hospital and funeral costs. The organizer describes Macie as the “brightest light.” To learn more about the GoFundMe account, click here .

