Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo a late scratch vs. Pirates with back stiffness

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Anthony Rizzo was scratched with lower-back stiffness prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates.

Rizzo’s left-handed power has been key to the Yankees’ success and he entered Tuesday second on the team with 22 homers — trailing only Aaron Judge. He also homered in three of four games before going hitless in Sunday’s loss to the Guardians in Cleveland.

Rizzo missed time last year shortly after being traded from the Cubs due to a bout with COVID, but he hasn’t been on the IL with an injury since 2018.

Rizzo was slated to start at first base. He was replaced at first by DJ LeMahieu, with Gleyber Torres going to second base from DH and Matt Carpenter inserted into the lineup.

Anthony Rizzo has avoided the non-COVID IL since 2018.

Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder inflammation) threw another live batting practice at the team’s player development complex in Tampa on Tuesday, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Boone said Loaisiga is scheduled to throw another side session before a potential rehab appearance with Class-A Tampa on Saturday.

If all goes well, Loaisiga could meet the team in New York next week, with more possible rehab appearances with Double-A Somerset or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Miguel Castro remains away from the team on the paternity list. Boone said he could be back Wednesday.

Domingo German is scheduled for at least one more rehab start as he looks to return from right shoulder impingement that has sidelined him since spring training. Boone said the right-hander “looked sharp” in his most recent outing for Double-A Somerset, when he threw about 50 pitches. Depending on what the Yankees’ needs are in the coming weeks, German could use the entire 30 days of his rehab window.

“We’re encouraged by his direction,’’ Boone said.

Manny Banuelos, who was traded to the Pirates for cash considerations after being designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, is expected to join Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

“I’m excited for him to have an opportunity,’’ Boone said of the former Yankees prospect who hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2019 before his comeback with the Yankees. “He can pitch. I’m not surprised somebody claimed him. It was great having him here this spring and when we called him up [to the majors], he earned the opportunity.”

Gerrit Cole was slated to take the mound Wednesday and make his first start in Pittsburgh since the January 2018 trade that sent him to Houston, but the Yankees’ rainout last Friday in Cleveland pushed back the $324 million ace’s outing to Thursday’s opener of the Yankees’ four-game series in Boston.

“I had it circled, but hopefully with the schedule change in the next few years how the divisions shake out differently, I’ll have another opportunity coming up soon to pitch here,” Cole, who pitched for the Pirates from 2013-17, told reporters before Tuesday’s game. “It would be special.”

Bill Mazeroski, who beat the Yankees with a game-winning home run off Ralph Terry in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, threw out the first pitch before Tuesday’s game.

— Additional reporting by Peter Botte

New York Post

