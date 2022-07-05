ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Keke Palmer on her ‘fearless’ character in Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

By Cindy Adams
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Keke Palmer in a scene from the new movie "Nope." Universal Pictures via AP

Get out and go see a movie

It’s summer. Hot. CV or not CV, time to go out. The hills are alive with the sound of movies.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is about a 1950s London widow who craves a Dior dress. A cleaning lady, she works for enough bread to go to Paris and Dior.

(Understand, this film about old broads in new brocades got made with — surprise! surprise! — the House of Dior.)

Producers: “There’s now a box office for older women films.”

Isabelle Huppert: “Political, and a comedy, this also has depth. It says, ‘A dream becomes accessible.’ ”

So if you go to see this, take off your crappy T-shirt. Wear something chic.

But wait, there’s more. “Nope” is a twisted tale of a California horse ranch and a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior.

Keke Palmer: “To wear my ’fro in this means much to me. The chick I play is a character usually only guys play. She’s cool. Fearless. I appreciate what black America means for our culture. And believing in my improv encouraged my comedy experience. It feels like an illusion.”

Just laugh it off

Comedy writer Jeffrey Gurian hunting a Hamptons joint for his Cutting Room shows, also to Montreal’s Just For Laughs Awards to try and schlep Amy Schumer for his could-be maybe Hamps pop-up. Schumer is comedy person of the year, while Hasan Minhaj is stand-up of the year.

How did it get this bad?

Cy Vance, Manhattan’s three-term DA 2010 to 2021, on the shooting gallery we’ve become: “Crime went higher after my time. Our world-class cybercrime unit protected institutions and individuals. We built strategies on intelligence-driven prosecution. Strong law enforcement action. Our city has no plan on dealing with mentally ill, homeless, disadvantaged unstable communities, no jobs. Street crime, violent crime are 70% of cases. With 100,000 cases a year, our 600 lawyers — some investigators — often had it treacherous because things could go wrong any moment. Today’s the Internet, so crime and cybercrime begin even outside our borders.

Former Manhattan DA Cy Vance said that “COVID destabilized the city” and helped lead to more crime.

“We reduced homicides, shootings and violent crime, proving you can be more thoughtful about low-level offenders and to try to figure better alternatives than locking someone up for stealing a candy bar. Our policies worked. Then COVID hit and we had to shift our policies. Frustrating is that what’s going on in the city isn’t being addressed. COVID’s become a fourth sea preventing us with an almost existential threat.

“We drove down shootings, homicides, robberies — but COVID destabilized the city. Now, it’s complicated. Violence is all the more. A huge population is mentally unstable. That underlying problem was triggered and multiplied with COVID. Addiction, homelessness, disadvantaged communities, kids not in school, no resources to connect with anyone in healthy ways, all contributed.”

Super $ seniors

Manhattan’s burgeoning industry? Senior living residences. Opening East Side, West Side, all around the town. Many same ownership. Most high-end. Give or take a buck: $25K a month. Living longer, seniors are a growth industry. Arlene Kayatt, of the Upper East Side weekly Our Town, just visited one. Sunrise at East 56th. Between Third and Lex. “Quite impressive — lovely.” So, listen, if your slot machine comes up three prunes, get out your checkbook.

Democrat: “Remember, the worm will turn.” Republican: “So what? It’s the same on both ends.”

Only in New York, kids, only in New York.

