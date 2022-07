UPDATE (5:34 p.m.): Roads in the area have reopened, and a male gunshot victim was taken to the hospital. According to EPSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason Garrett, several 911 calls came in just before 3:50 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO