Chesterfield County, VA

Father killed himself in act of ‘devotion and love’ after leaving son in hot car

The family of a Virginia dad who took his own life after discovering he’d accidentally left his toddler son to die in his hot car has penned a heartbreaking obituary for the late father.

Aaron Beck — who turned a gun on himself behind his home after finding his son Anderson dead — “sacrificed his life to his son in an act of profound devotion and love.”

Beck, 37, was out with 18-month-old Anderson when the tragic mishap occurred on June 28 in Chesterfield County, Va.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zg0GO_0gVmU8rF00
Virginia father Aaron Beck took his own life after accidentally leaving his toddler son Anderson to die in a hot car last week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPsZX_0gVmU8rF00
Beck’s family wrote that he “sacrificed his life to his son in an act of profound devotion and love” in his obituary.

When police arrived at Beck’s home, they found the car in the driveway with the back door still open and the child’s car seat empty.

Inside the house, they found the toddler dead, cops said. In a wooded area behind the home, Beck was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIyYM_0gVmU8rF00
The family wrote that 18-month-old Anderson “brought his family together.”

The father and son shared an obituary, which described little Anderson as an “intelligent little boy” who “brought his family together and was deeply loved by his parents and surrounding family.”

Beck, a graduate of Drexel University, worked as a draftsman although his “most devoted focus was his son, Anderson, to whom he gave enormous and endless love,” the obituary states.

“He was generous, kind, caring and soft with his son. The selflessness of his love was a testament to the possibilities of fatherhood, to the possibilities of the heart.”

A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $5,000 to help the grieving family cover funeral costs and other expenses.

“This is a horrible tragedy on so many levels and our hearts go out to the family and friends that are going to deal with this,” Chesterfield County cop Chris Hensley told reporters after the horrible accident. “But we would be remiss to not take an opportunity for people to realize how important it is to obviously check your vehicles.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

