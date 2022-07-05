ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks’ Quentin Grimes coming to ‘dominate’ NBA summer league

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
LAS VEGAS — Quentin Grimes has a simple goal for his stay in Las Vegas.

“Really come out here and dominate,” he said after the Knicks summer league team went through its first practice at Cox Pavilion. “I feel like I played well last year. Just coming in this year being a second-year guy, I know what to expect, I know how the games are. Just go out there and try to dominate every time offensively and defensively.”

The 22-year-old Grimes is the elder statesman of the summer league team, the most accomplished player of the group of youngsters looking to make a name for themselves.

Grimes had an up-and-down rookie year, one he described as a “roller coaster.” Early on, the 2021 first-round pick (25th overall) was buried on coach Tom Thibodeau’s bench. Then, he received a surprising start on Dec. 12 and poured in 27 points against the Bucks, but soon tested positive for COVID-19, setting him back.

His playing time fluctuated upon his return, and just when it looked like the 6-foot-4 Grimes was hitting his stride in mid-February, after he produced back-to-back games of at least 19 points and logged 30-plus minutes in four consecutive contests, he suffered a dislocated kneecap, the first serious injury of his career. He was limited to six games the rest of the season, as he finished averaging 6.0 points on 40.4 percent shooting, including 38.1 percent on 3s, in 17.1 minutes across 46 games.

Quentin Grimes
Quentin Grimes

“It was my first year really ever coming off the bench,” Grimes said. “You got to earn Thibs’ trust, earn Thibs’ minutes. Going in you have to fight for everything to get the opportunity, make the most of it. I had an injury, had to go through adversity. I think it made me ready for whatever’s to come this year.”

After the season, Grimes took a few weeks to rest and make sure he was completely healthy. The knee feels fine now, and he is eager to get back on the court.

“It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks,” he said.

Grimes should have an opportunity next year for an increased role. The Knicks lost their best 3-point shooter, Alec Burks, in a trade with the Pistons to clear the needed cap space to sign Jalen Brunson, and Thibodeau has at times raved about what Grimes brings to the table in terms of his defense and court-spacing skill set. The Knicks could add someone of note with the $5.2 million room mid-level exception, but for now they will need Grimes to fill a need as a 3-and-D contributor.

First up is summer league. Grimes has sky-high hopes for himself in Sin City, starting with Friday night’s opener against the Warriors.

“I think it’s really important because it’s a chance for you to go out and play,” he said. “I feel like everybody wants to play, everybody wants to get better. Summer league is a good opportunity to show the coaches, even though you won’t have as big a role on the main team, but this team you can go out there and be the main guy, make plays defensively, offensively, just do everything.”

He plans to dominate.

