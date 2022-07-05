ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Storms to clear Tuesday night, muggy days to come

By Tom Tasselmyer
 3 days ago

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer tracks storms moving through...

Early rain makes way for cloudy and cooler day in Maryland.

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Thursday will be cloudy and cooler as temps will only get to the low 80's. As the early morning showers leave the area, clouds will keep it cooler most of the day. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with temps in the high 80's and only a isolated chance of showers.
Hot and muggy with afternoon storms for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be hot and muggy as temps reach the high 80's, but the heat index will be approaching 100. Expect showers and scattered thunderstorms possible that will put some of the metro area under a flood watch for the afternoon and evening. The temps will...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down Tuesday in Maryland

BOWIE, Md. -- The National Weather Service confirmed two brief tornadoes formed Tuesday afternoon in Maryland. An EF1 tornado lasted about four minutes and caused significant tree damage in the northwestern part of Bowie. The weather service said a supercell thunderstorm spawned a brief tornado between 5:31 p.m. and 5:34...
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
WTOP

‘Train out of nowhere:’ Damages reported as storms roll through DC region

A dry Fourth of July was followed by a stormy Tuesday afternoon in the D.C. area. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in several Maryland counties. The weather service will be investigating possible tornadic activity in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. There is visual evidence showing tell-tale...
Bay Weekly

A Visit to Bear Country

This spring, I took a trip to the mountains of western Virginia. A friend of mine has a house at the bottom of several wooded hills. I probably walked at least 5 miles a day, exploring the hills and valleys of the area. While taking these walks, I saw large...
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
WUSA9

Watch: Time lapse video captures unique view of DC fireworks

WASHINGTON — No matter how you (or your pets) feel about the noise generated by fireworks, they are beautiful to look at. That could be why a time lapse video posted by a D.C. resident is getting attention online. The brief time lapse video was shot by Paul Gerarden...
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
