(Image credit: Life Time)

The inaugural Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda adventure race series continues Saturday, July 9, in Beaver, Utah. On the docket is a relatively short but brutal 70-mile (112km) mixed terrain race with 40 percent pavement and 60 percent gravel.

The race is touted as one of the hardest 70-mile races one will ever do, largely due to the relentless climbing at high altitude.