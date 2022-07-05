ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Out & About: Week of July 7, 2022

The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

July 11

Fire Academy Camp

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Education at Martin Community College is offering a fire academy camp from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Friday starting Monday, July 11 and ending on Friday, July 15.

The camp is for high school students grades 9-11.

The fee is $50 per student and that includes lunch. The camp is limited to 25 students.

Deadline to register is June 30.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

July 30

Indoor Flea Market Day

OAK CITY - West Martin Community Center is hosting an indoor flea market from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. It is $20 per space for sellers.

Sellers will need to bring their own tables.

To participate in selling contact Barbara Council at westmartincc@gmail.com or call 252-795-4398.

West Martin Community Center is located at 402 South NC 125 in Oak City.

August 15

Emergency Medical Technician Night Academy

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will be offering an EMT Night Academy from 6 – 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and occasional Saturdays starting Monday, August 15 lasting until December 17.

This training includes classroom, on-line and psychomotor learning. Students must also complete clinical hours and fielded internship hours during the course.

For additional information or to register for the class, contact Robert Whistler via email at rw08276@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0266.

August 18

Refrigeration Certificate Class

WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will be offering four refrigeration classes needed to earn a a certificate in refrigeration this fall. The first class will begin on Thursday, August 18 in Refrigeration and HVACR Electricity.

Comfort Cooling will begin on October 4 and Refrigeration Systems will begin on November 7.

Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

For more information or to register visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, email help@martincc.edu or call 252-789-1521.

August 20

Nursing Assistant Refresher Course Rescheduled

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College has rescheduled the dates for the upcoming NA II Refresher Course. The course will be from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. starting Saturday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 27 and the last date is Saturday, Sept. 3.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Ongoing

Career in a Year Tuition Funding

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will be offering Career in a Year Funding.

Martin Community College has organized 45 of its programs into credential-producing, short-term segments of classes that qualify for “Career in a Year” funding.

This is in response to the dire need of local businesses for employees with basic skills.

Martin Community College’s Fall semester will begin on August 18.

Contact admissions@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0268 to begin applying.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Martin Community Historical Society

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.

They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the pastyears and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.

Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.

Annual Fall Bazaar

WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.

Now Open

WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only.

Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.

Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.

Meeting

FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Cosmetology Services

WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.

The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.

Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.

Food Pantry

WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

Shrine Club

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Lowest price for regular gas drops below $4 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The price for regular gas in Greenville has dropped below $4. Gas prices have not been that low in the city since before Memorial Day. Other Eastern Carolina towns and cities are seeing similar drops in prices. Murphy gas station along with other stores, dropped their...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Metronet unveils new storefront location in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday morning, City of Greenville leaders and Metronet officials unveiled a new storefront in the city, the first Metronet storefront in the state of North Carolina. City leaders say the storefront was two years in the making, and Greenville is now part of 16 states where Metronet is operating and building […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Four vehicles involved in crash just outside of Greenville

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least one person is injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash just outside of Greenville Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at about 12:55 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Stantonsburg Road near the intersection of B’s Barbeque Road, right near the Greenville city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak City, NC
County
Martin County, NC
City
Hamilton, NC
City
Washington, NC
Martin County, NC
Government
City
Williamston, NC
State
Washington State
WNCT

Farmville holding back-to-school bash in August

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event scheduled for late August will give children and parents the chance to better prepare for the return to school. On August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Christian Church wants to bring in the upcoming school year with a bang. The event will have kids’ activities, free […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#High School#Martin Community College#Emt Night Academy
WITN

Rising rent prices put stress on Greenville shelter & soup kitchen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rising rent costs are leaving some people without a place to stay, which places a burden on homeless shelters. WITN talked to one in Greenville about how the crisis is impacting their bottom line. “We’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of people that are...
WNCT

Nash in Greenville celebrates National Fried Chicken Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Break out your buckets ‘o’ chicken and some napkins, July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day. One local restaurant is celebrating the day by offering customers a day of deals. “Comfort food,” says Nash owner Ryan Griffin. For National Fried Chicken...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Violent weekend in Kinston: Leaders appeal for community support for safer neighborhoods

KINSTON, Lenoir County — NewsChannel 12 continues to follow up on a series of shootings in Kinston over the Independence Day weekend. Captain Brandon Turner of the Kinston Police Department said, “I think the community, the police department, everyone could do better in times like these. We could have a little more trust in one other. That goes both ways.”
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
WNCT

New Bern police report K-9 dog passes away

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department announced the passing of one of its K-9 dogs. K-9 Loki passed away over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, New Bern Police said in a press release. Over the weekend, Loki’s handler was present when he started having a medical emergency. The dog was rushed to the vet, where he had a seizure stemming from undiagnosed cancer and passed away.
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Event: Queen Street Church welcomes new Pastor

Queen Street Church Welcomes New Pastor All are welcome and encouraged to meet this evening at Middle Grounds Coffee House between 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. to say hello to Queen Street Church’s new pastor, Rev. Dr. Creighton Alexander. Rev. Alexander comes to Kinston from Chapel Hill and will begin at Queen Street United Methodist Church this Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the 11:00 a.m. worship service. Rev. Creighton Alexander was born in Lubbock, TX and is an ordained elder from the Northwest Texas Conference.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville dog needs help with journey through cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten years ago, a local dog was rescued in the woods in Northwest Greenville. Now, her owner is turning to the community for support to save her pup from cancer. The Magic Bullet Fund is an organization dedicated to gathering support for pets with cancer all over the country. The most […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County resurfacing project to temporarily close six secondary roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be working on six secondary roads in Pitt County this summer to improve the pavement. The six roads will temporarily close for a project that involves recycling the old pavement into a material used to reconstruct the road. The process, known as full-depth reclamation, involves large, slow-moving equipment that grinds up the top layer of the existing pavement. The recycled material is reformed into a base that is placed back down over the roadway.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern mayor candidates gear up for runoff election

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Early voting for a runoff election in Eastern Carolina is scheduled to open this Thursday. New Bern Alderman Jeffery Odham called for a runoff in May in the New Bern mayoral race after losing to former city police chief Toussaint Summers by just four votes.
piratemedia1.com

Wilson Medical Center needs radical change

Recently, the Wilson Medical Center of Greenville’s neighboring Wilson, North Carolina came into the news cycle regarding the possibility that it may lose its Medicare funding and it more than likely should. “In a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on June 24, federal regulators warned...
WILSON, NC
WITN

City of New Bern announces overnight road closures

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced several road closures that will impact drivers traveling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The city says from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (both Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into...
NEW BERN, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
156
Followers
301
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy