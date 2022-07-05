ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive set for July 20

By News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. – The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is taking place at the Roseburg Public Safety Center on Wednesday, July 20. The American Red Cross is hosting a summer blood drive featuring a friendly competition between Roseburg firefighters and Roseburg Police. The public is...

