NBA Summer League Preview

The NBA summer league is about to get underway in Las Vegas and there are several Gonzaga alumni, including Chet Holmgren, who should be getting significant playing time.

Dan Dickau has a look around the league at who some of the former Zags are that he believes are poised to have breakout summers and make strides forward as pros.

He also breaks down what some of the major adjustments are that new pros like Chet and Andrew Nembhard will be going through this summer as they get used to the NBA pace and workload.

