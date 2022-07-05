ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Kubb championship turns 15

By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtjqV_0gVmTaKR00
Mikey Vall of the VallStars throws a baton during last year’s U.S. National Kubb Championship as, from left, his brother, John, mom, Tina, and dad, Chris, look on. The Valls, all of Eau Claire, placed fourth in the tournament’s bronze bracket in 2021. Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Scandinavian lawn game kubb will once again take over the Eau Claire Soccer Park this weekend for its American championship.

To celebrate a milestone for the event, Eric Anderson, director of the U.S. National Kubb Championship, said there will be a few additions to the festivities.

“It’s our 15th year so we’re super excited about it,” Anderson said.

Event organizers have arranged for a local artist to draw caricatures of participating teams this year. At lunchtime on Saturday, a local band will play live music.

And after the COVID-19 pandemic last year prompted the event to suspend its concessions stand, food will be returning to the event this weekend. That will include Swedish brats — a mustard-infused bratwurst topped with crispy fried onions and wrapped in lefse — prepared by local organization Girls on the Run.

Between Friday’s kid kubb tournament and the main team event goes from Saturday to Sunday, Anderson said there are about 500 participants. With spectators there to watch people play, organizers estimate the total turnout reaches about 1,000 people over the weekend.

After the pandemic canceled the 2020 event and last year’s championship attracted 122 teams, the event has fully rebounded to its target size.

“This year we were back at capacity at 128 teams,” Anderson said.

Among them will be Poplar Culture — a trio of Drew Brandenburg of Eau Claire, his brother Jeff visiting from Germantown and their friend Matt Franson of Eleva.

This is Drew Brandenburg’s sixth year playing in the championship, which has become a reason for family and friends to gather in Eau Claire.

“In my home and my family, it’s really grown to a little bit of a holiday,” he said.

He will be hosting people from four teams at his home on couches and on campers and tents on his lawn this weekend. Visitors to his home will be coming from as far as Houston, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah and Naples, Fla.

Just over half of the teams at this year’s championship hail from Eau Claire or other neighboring communities, Anderson said. But there are others traveling from elsewhere in Wisconsin, Minnesota or farther away.

“People are coming from at least 19 different states this year,” Anderson said.

The annual kubb championship has brought tourists to Eau Claire, as well as influenced one of the ways the community markets itself to visitors.

Jason Kruger, sports sales manager at convention and visitors bureau Visit Eau Claire, said the estimated economic impact of this weekend’s kubb championship is $105,000. That is based on a formula for how much participants are expected to spend on lodging, restaurants, shopping and fuel.

Being the U.S. home to kubb also helps Eau Claire create an identity to attract other niche sports competitions.

“It allows us to market ourselves as a nontraditional sports hub,” Kruger said.

In addition to kubb, the area has regularly hosted a ski jumping competition, chainsaw sculpture carving contests and other uncommon events.

Kubb arrived in Eau Claire in the early 2000s with the lawn game’s local popularity attributed to Anderson and others teaching people how to play.

Drew Brandenburg said he took his first kubb lesson about 15 years ago at a winter event in Boyd Park.

“I was pretty much hooked from that day on,” he said.

The game’s use of strategy — kubb has the nickname “Viking chess” — is what has kept him playing and competing.

Kubb involves tossing wooden batons at wooden blocks set out on a playing field known as a pitch. The strategy comes when deciding which of your opponents’ blocks to knock down to create the surest way toward a final throw to topple the large, final block known as the “king.”

Saturday’s team championship starts with a round-robin tournament, ensuring that every team will play at least five matches.

As the day goes on, teams will get grouped into three brackets based on their records. The top four teams from all three brackets — bronze, silver and championship — will be recognized with medals. Sixteen teams from the championship bracket then move onto Sunday’s playoffs to determine the ultimate champion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Greenhouse donating plants for positivity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Things are looking a little greener in the Chippewa Valley Thursday. Around this time every year, Chippewa Valley Growers in Eau Claire donates thousands of plants to local churches, elderly care facilities, and numerous other organizations. At the end of the growing season, unsold annuals and vegetable plants don’t need to stay in a greenhouse, and the owners say they’re happy to give them away.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin Authorities Work Together On Body Found In Mississippi River

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Texas State
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Germantown, WI
State
Utah State
KDHL AM 920

Body Found Near Winona in Mississippi River (Update)

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-6-22 12:18 p.m. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says the body found is a 61-year-old female. Her name is being withheld pending family notification. Original Story: Investigators are working to identify a body that was found in the Mississippi River near Winona Tuesday afternoon. Winona...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

River Falls man accused of theft in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A River Falls, Wis. man is accused of theft in Eau Claire County. Court records show 43-year-old Michael Harvey is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, the Department of Justice Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit received a...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman has been sentenced in connection to a kickback scheme. According a the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 41-year-old Joleen Minnich of Chippewa Falls, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 months and one day in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scandinavian#American#Swedish
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An early morning power outage affected thousands of customers in Eau Claire County for about four hours, according to Xcel Energy. At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire County. Xcel Energy said the outage was...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3 around 11:07 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road F south of 742nd Avenue in River Falls, Wis. in Clifton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Glenwood city pool officially closed for 2022 season

(Glenwood) -- Ongoing maintenance delays have led Glenwood city officials to close the city pool for the 2022 season. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the city council came to the decision at its regular meeting last week after nearly a month had passed since a piping issue delayed the initial Memorial Day opening for the Glenwood Aquatic Center. Farnan says the initial repairs took longer than expected due to the pipe's location requiring the breaking and re-pouring of concrete to the pool deck. However, just as those repairs were beginning to wrap up and the pool was beginning to be re-filled, more trouble struck.
GLENWOOD, IA
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Hallie Village Board approves new police officer position

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -One police department in Chippewa County says it needs more officers to better serve its community. It’s asking the Lake Hallie Village Board for more funding to do that. The Lake Hallie Police Department said it’s on pace to handle more calls this year than...
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why

Zank says he is concerned about the lack of trash removal services because it is health hazard. He also says it draws in critters such as bears and raccoons. Zank says people in his neighbors have started to take action on their own by bringing trash to the Bridge Creek Town Hall Landfill on Saturdays.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Victim, suspect identified in fatal Altoona hit-and-run

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old Altoona man is dead after being hit by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Eau Claire man early Sunday morning, according to police. The Altoona Police Department said in a release Tuesday that 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was killed walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona when he was hit by a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich in the early morning of Sunday, July 3.
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man charged in fatal hit-and-run

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Early Sunday morning, 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was found dead in a hit and run crash. 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich was charged with hit and run resulting in a death and possession of cocaine as a party to a crime. He was given a cash bond of...
drydenwire.com

Rusk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jul. 5, 2022

RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Rusk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Two-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In Injuries To Both Drivers

POLK COUNTY -- At 9:29p on Sunday, law enforcement agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Road M at 192nd Street in Polk County near Star Prairie. The crash involved 2 injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle crash with injuries.
POLK COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Judge hands down one year sentence to animal hospital’s former office manager who embezzled more than $200,000

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — A former office manager for the County Veterinary Hospital in Bloomer will spend a year in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return. 41-year-old Joleen Minnich of Chippewa Falls used her position as office manager to embezzle approximately $224,596 from the business’ bank account by creating 204 fraudulent checks to herself, according to an investigation conducted between 2014 and 2017. Minnich pleaded guilty to her charges on April 25. Minnich also admitted during her plea hearing that she purposely failed to remit payroll taxes to the IRS to hide her embezzlement.
BLOOMER, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
162
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy