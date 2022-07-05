ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn man sentenced to 72 months for $1.9M PPP fraud, Bentley seized

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court, Leon Miles, 53, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment following his guilty plea to making false statements in an application for over $1.9 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which Congress created to disperse COVID-19 relief as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief...

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man sentenced to 125 months for stabbing Canarsie pharmacy worker

On Thursday in Brooklyn federal court, Rayvaughn Williams was sentenced to 125 month’s imprisonment following a guilty plea to attempted Hobbs Act robbery in relation to Williams’ August 12, 2019, attempt to rob Canarsie Plaza Pharmacy on Flatlands Avenue. Williams was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas G....
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Brooklyn Man Gets 72-Month Sentence for Using $2M in PPP Loan to Buy Bentley, Cadillac

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 72 months in prison on Tuesday after he was convicted of defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for almost $2 million. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Leon Miles, 51, used the coronavirus relief money to purchase a 2020 Bentley Continental for $250,000 and a 2020 Cadillac Escalade for $100,000. Miles pleaded guilty to submitting an application for $1,904,593 in May 2020 on behalf of a limited liability company he owns in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Recoups $122,000 for Consumers Charged for Expedited COVID-19 Tests That Were Late

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office recovered more than $122,000 for more than 690 consumers in New York City who paid for expedited COVID-19 tests but received their results later than the promised 24-hour timeframe. After the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) issued a warning letter to Clear 19 Rapid Testing LLC (Clear 19) to stop misrepresenting turnaround times for COVID-19 results, Clear 19 refunded hundreds of consumers who received their results more than two hours after the promised time. The company also amended their advertising to accurately describe turnaround times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, July 8, 2022

BOLD PROPOSAL FOR SUBWAY: POLICE AT TURNSTILES, METAL DETECTORS: Police should be stationed at every subway turnstile set, and new, artificial intelligence-driven metal detectors installed in New York City subways, Samuel Estreicher and Zachary Garrett boldly propose in a New York Law Journal commentary published yesterday. Attributing the 54 percent rise in subway crime since last year and a 39 percent spike in the last month alone to a lack of deterring police presence, Estreicher and Garrett weigh what many could consider an insurmountable price tag, given the $150K annual salary of police officers, against the “brute necessity —even basic human right”— of safeguarding commuters’ lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over ‘self-defense’

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on “The Five.”. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you’re right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn’t deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don’t have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he’s over here saying, “You know what, I’m not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor.” Baloney. You were hired because you’re a cop who’s anti-crime. They’re taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Man wanted in deadly Reading shooting arrested in NYC

READING, Pa. - A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Reading has been nabbed in New York City. Authorities tell 69 News Deivis Gutierrez Garcia was arrested Wednesday. They say they're working to bring him back to Berks County. Police say he shot his girlfriend's ex, Jackson Reyes Negron,...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ppp Loan#Fraud#The Coronavirus Aid#Bentley Continental
Shore News Network

Man Who Killed Queens Mother of Two Arrested in Florida, Returned to New York City

NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Kareem Flake, 30, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on charges of murder, kidnapping and other crimes following his extradition from Florida. The defendant is accused of killing a 26-year-old mother of two from Troy, NY in November 2020. The victim’s remains were discovered four months later in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle allegedly belonging to the defendant in South Jamaica, Queens.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
Commercial Observer

Brooklyn Landlord to Pony Up $300K in Security Deposits to Tenants: AG James

Brooklyn landlord SGW Properties allegedly tried to take the money and run, but it’s now paying back $296,272 to tenants looking to get their security deposits. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the landlord failed to comply with 2019 changes to the law that require itemized deductions explaining why a security deposit is being withheld and a return of funds within 14 days of the tenants vacating.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

339 alleged criminals arrested in NYC by fugitive task force

NEW YORK -- U.S. Marshals launched a major operation in 10 cities to take some of the country's most violent criminals off the streets, and New York led the crime list.Operation North Star led to the arrests of 339 alleged violent criminals in the city. Forty-one were wanted for homicide or attempted murder, 109 for robbery, 84 for aggravated assault and 23 for sexual assault.Dramatic video shows the raids, which were mounted by a joint fugitive task force made up of U.S. Marshals and NYPD officers to help take some of the city's most dangerous criminals off the streets of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Sheriff’s Office, NYPD to crackdown on ‘ghost cars’

On Tuesday, the Mayor’s Office and the NYPD announced to drivers that the sheriff’s office will tow and potentially auction off vehicles with fake and illegal license plates. The NYPD has issued 16,448 tickets and towed over 1,700 vehicles since July 2021. On June 25, a Honda with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

NYC man gets 19-year sentence for beating ex-girlfriend with nail-riddled wooden plank

A New York City man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he beat his estranged girlfriend with a nail-riddled wooden plank two years ago. James Fitzgerald, 55, of the Bronx, admitted to beating the woman on the sidewalk in front of a Queens fish market in May 2020, WPIX-TV reported. Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Queens Supreme Court last month, according to the television station.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy