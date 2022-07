The suspected shooter in Monday’s deadly attack on an Illinois Fourth of July parade has been ordered held without bond. During a court hearing Wednesday in Lake County, prosecutors said Robert Crimo III voluntarily admitted to carrying out the attack, using a Smith and Wesson M&P 15. Crimo reportedly emptied two 30-round magazines and had started a third. Authorities say they recovered 83 shell casings from the scene in Highland Park. Crimo also told authorities that he disguised himself in women’s clothing and covered his tattoos with makeup to avoid being identified. He’s facing seven counts of first-degree murder, with more charges expected.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO