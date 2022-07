As he walks the grounds of his father’s home nestled between the trees and river on Tolt River Road, Morgan Henley can tell a story behind nearly every inch of the property. Whether it’s the volleyball court that hosted three decades of weekly “Valleyball” games, the over 200 wood figures that were carved there, the signs of since closed businesses, the two music stages of the river itself, each section of the hallowed space — dubbed Club Tolt — has an almost palpable history to it.

CARNATION, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO