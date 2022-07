WLOS — Authorities say an investigation is underway after a homemade bomb was found inside an apartment unit in Waynesville. Waynesville Police Chief David Adams tells News 13 that an officer was driving last week when he was flagged down by a man in a truck. The man pulled the device from his vehicle, saying he found it while cleaning the apartment unit. Both the FBI and SBI have been called in to investigate.

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO