ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Adoption agencies prepare for possible influx after abortion outlawed in Alabama

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xQON_0gVmRRPC00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Family Adoption Services co-owner Susan Wyatt hopes the state’s law banning abortions means more families can adopt. She worries though that an uptick in pregnant women seeking services could be financially hard to support.

Wyatt and her husband own and run the agency. She says she’s unsure if they’re prepared for an influx of women in the coming months.

Missing and Endangered person alert issued for 69-year-old Cullman woman

“We place children for adoption, but not in the numbers that Rick and I feel like are going to be generated because of the women’s inability to make the choice,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt says some years they help find homes for up to 25 children.

Her agency helps throughout the pregnancy for women, many of whom might not have a car, job or place to stay. They assist with housing costs, help with getting to appointments and provide other emotional support.

Under the current way the agency operates, Wyatt worries that level of care won’t be financially feasible if there is a significant uptick in women seeking services.

“That cost is going to be astronomical if we’re flooded with women who are coming to us,” Wyatt said.

Those with Agape of Central Alabama say they’re prepared for an uptick. The organization helps women decide between parenting or adoption, and help connect them with services. Even before the Dobbs decision, Director Steve Duer says they’ve managed to deal with increases.

“We’re seeing more moms already because of the economic situation, so there always have been factors that lead to an increase in the moms that we serve, and we always try to find a way to meet those moms’ needs. We’ve never turned a mom away for any reason,” Duer said.

Alabama’s Department of Human Resources won’t speculate as to the impacts of the state’s abortion law, but say there are currently about 5,800 children in foster care and more than 200 ready to adopt.

“Those children– bios, pictures, a clip about themselves can be found on the heart gallery website as well as adopt U.S. kids website,” Children and Family Services Deputy Commissioner Karen Smith said.

According to the Department of Human Resources, Alabama had a record number of adoptions in 2020 at 814. Last year’s 783 adoptions were the second most for the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

Related
WAFF

Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4 have begun to make headlines for their ability to evade immunity protections. “It’s highly resistant to any antibodies we have from any previous exposures or any vaccines that we’ve taken,” said...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Report shows what abortion procedures were most common in Alabama

A newly published report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows which abortion procedures were most common in the state in 2020, and at what stages of pregnancy each abortion occurred. The portion of the report covering the demographics of women undergoing abortions showed that most were unwed, 20-30...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Post-Dobbs, Alabama providers examine abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama medical providers are examining what’s legal and what’s not under Alabama law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. That decision allowed a 2019 Alabama law that prohibits abortion in almost all circumstances to go into...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump

After appearing to decline over the past week, updated data from the state shows that Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity jumped to a level over the past few days higher than any time since early February of this year, with state hospitalizations continuing to increase. The percentage of COVID-19 tests reported...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Why are COVID cases rising in Alabama?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — COVID cases are on a gradual rise again within the state, according to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the District Medical Officer at Alabama Department of Public Health. "Back in early April, we were at our lowest numbers after the omicron surge which was right around the first...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The 10 Alabama counties with the worst unemployment rates

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Adoption Agencies#Cullman
WRBL News 3

Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew in removing a communications tower when […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Lawsuit filed over mistaken demolition of family home in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.” Now Pulliam is suing Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Women's Health
AL.com

Alabama forestry worker, father of 5, killed in ‘tragic accident,’ commission says

A 36-year-old father of five who worked for the Alabama Forestry Commission died Wednesday afternoon in a “tragic accident,” the agency said Thursday. Brett Savage, a 36-year-old communications technician with the AFC and a resident of Deatsville, in Elmore County, was killed instantly when the communications tower he was helping a crew remove unexpectedly fell in Washington County, the commission said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Looking For an Amazing Job? Here are Alabama’s Largest Employers

There are many reasons why Alabamians are looking for new career opportunities. The motives range from the financial end to having a sense of purpose within the workplace. Some individuals want to leave a toxic work environment or want to achieve a better work-life balance. Whatever the reason, my Dad always preached the best time to find a new job is when you got one. Alabama offers some of the most diverse industries with major companies based in the Yellowhammer State.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

People make the most money in these 10 Alabama counties

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy