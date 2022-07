Breaking | The former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot during a speech and is reported to be in a “state of cardiopulmonary arrest”. Abe - the country’s longest serving prime minister until he resigned in 2020 - fell to the ground after being shot from behind with what appeared to be a homemade gun. Public broadcaster NHK quoted firefighters as saying he showed no vital signs. A suspect was taken into custody.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO