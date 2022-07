PHILADELPHIA - Police have announced the name of a homicide suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Philadelphia. Authorities say 24-year-old Wagner Tejeda-Pena is wanted for the murder of 76-year-old Loi Nguyen, who was found shot once in the head near his driveway in the alleyway behind L and Claridge Streets in late June.

