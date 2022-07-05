ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

New look coming to Champaign Biaggi’s

By Arianna Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRYbH_0gVmQl9300

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Biaggi’s in Champaign is set to close soon for a nearly $500,000 renovation.

Customers can expect to see new flooring, lighting and a brand-new color palette as well as a new bar. The remodel is expected to start on July 16 and the restaurant will reopen on August 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

