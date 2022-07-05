New look coming to Champaign Biaggi’s

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Biaggi’s in Champaign is set to close soon for a nearly $500,000 renovation.

Customers can expect to see new flooring, lighting and a brand-new color palette as well as a new bar. The remodel is expected to start on July 16 and the restaurant will reopen on August 6.

